samsung-galaxy-a06-quietly-launches-in-india-with-budget-friendly-price-tag

The Samsung Galaxy A06 has been quietly introduced in the Indian market.
The device was released in a few global markets last month. The latest offering from the South Korean brand arrives as the successor to last year’s Galaxy A05. It is largely the same as its predecessor apart from minor differences and a cheaper price tag.
The Samsung Galaxy A06 retains the same 6.7in LCD display bearing an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of design, the back panel has vertical stripes and two camera rings. There is a key island on the right side, which has been a mainstay of this year’s Galaxy A-series phones. It accommodates the volume rocker and power buttons. The latter also works as a fingerprint scanner for privacy. Users can also set double-press shortcuts for camera and other frequently used apps.
The Samsung Galaxy A06 features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 and a 2MP secondary snapper. There is also an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which also powers the Galaxy A05. It packs 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Software-wise, the smartphone ships with OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14. It is confirmed that it will receive two OS updates and three years of security patches. The device draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 25W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy A06 comes in Black, Light Blue, and Gold colors. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the 4GB + 128GB option costs Rs 12,999. It is already available for purchase from Samsung India’s e-store. The device is also expected to be available across offline channels in the country in the coming days.