Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Discounted by $100 on Black Friday

Best Buy has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro by $100, making the wireless earbuds available for $129.99, down from the original price of $229.99. This offer is available to customers in the United States and includes all three color options: White, Bora Purple, and Graphite.
The Galaxy Buds2 Pro is designed with an aerodynamic shape and features a three-microphone system along with an expanded windshield, enhancing voice clarity during calls. They are equipped with 10mm drivers and support 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, delivering high-quality sound. Additionally, the earbuds offer intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 360-degree Dolby Head Tracking, providing an immersive audio experience.
For Samsung device users, the Buds2 Pro offer seamless connectivity through features like Buds Audio Switch and Easy Pair, facilitating quick and easy pairing. The SmartThings Find feature helps locate the earbuds even when they are offline. Each earbud houses a 61mAh battery, providing up to five hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 29 hours in total when combined with the charging case. The earbuds are rated IPX7 for water resistance, support Bluetooth 5.3, and are compatible with Qi wireless charging.
This limited-time discount allows consumers to acquire Samsung’s premium wireless earbuds at a reduced price. Interested buyers can purchase the Galaxy Buds2 Pro through Best Buy’s online platform or at physical stores across the U.S.