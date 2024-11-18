Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Drops to $950 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Deal

Galaxy S24 Ultra Drops to $950 in Best Buy
Key Takeaways

  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available for $950 from Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
  • That’s a huge saving of $350, as the phone usually retails for $1,300.
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s latest flagship, with 256GB of storage, a quad-camera setup, Galaxy AI, and a built-in S Pen.

Best Buy has an early Black Friday deal on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra that could save shoppers $350.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra launched in January, so it isn’t even a year old yet and already has a great pre-Black Friday deal. The flagship phone is down to $950, a 27% saving over the regular $1,300 price.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal | Source: Best Buy
Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal | Source: Best Buy

This deal is available exclusively from Best Buy and applies to all color variants, including Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

The S24 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate that’s great for gaming and a 1440 x 3120 resolution. Thanks to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, the display is visible in all lighting conditions, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 provides protection against drops and bumps.

Samsung’s flagship offering is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for seamless multitasking and has 12GB of RAM. This deal is on the model packing 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery to see you through the day, and 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Impressive Quad-Lens Setup Ensures Perfect Pics

On the photography side, the S24 Ultra includes an impressive quad camera array with a 200MP wide lens with OIS, 10MP telephoto lens, 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and 12MP ultrawide sensor. The 12MP selfie camera is great for video calls, and there’s support for 8K video.

Galaxy AI includes features such as Nightography Zoom, Live Translate, and Circle to Search, while the built-in S Pen is ideal for note-taking and document signing on the go. It can even be used as a camera remote.

The phone runs Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, and Samsung promises seven years of OS and security updates, ensuring this is a future-proof investment.

