Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Slashed by $350 in Unmissable Black Friday Bargain

A Best Buy deal is dropping the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to a much more affordable $849.99, making its top-tier camera skills, performance, and AI features more accessible.
Best Buy’s pre-Black Friday deal makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra far more palatable if you can’t fathom its price. The retailer has knocked a hefty $350 off, dropping the Ultra to just $849.99—nearly matching the launch price of the S24 Plus model.
It’s one of the most eye-catching deals we’ve seen so far this sales season. The S24 Ultra is Samsung’s no-holds-barred smartphone, pairing impressive camera capabilities, top-tier performance, an assortment of AI features, and fantastic battery life.
Of course, even with the discounted price, the phone still remains firmly in the premium bracket. However, the discount brings Ultra’s value proposition closer to that of other Android flagships.
The phone has a lot to like, but the camera performance is a real strong suit. The Ultra’s quad camera system is spearheaded by a 200MP main sensor, complemented by an ultrawide lens, 3x telephoto, and 5x telephoto optics. It’s known for capturing superb photos and videos with excellent versatility. Coupled with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip’s raw power, handling visually-intensive apps and games is a breeze.
The 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display is suitably gorgeous as well. And despite the Ultra’s cutting-edge specs, the 5,000mAh battery ensures multi-day longevity. Meanwhile, Samsung’s custom One UI isn’t universally beloved and can feel rather over-the-top in terms of features, but at least you get six years of guaranteed updates alongside a slew of AI features you won’t find on most other Android phones.
Extras like the S Pen stylus, sturdy design made from premium materials like recycled titanium, and desktop mode, which allows you to use the Ultra as an Android PC, sweeten the deal further.
It’s worth mentioning that Samsung is currently offering its storage deals (512GB for $1299.99, 1TB for $1539.99), too, though they can’t match Best Buy’s value on the base 256GB model.