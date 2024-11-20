Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Gets $70 Discount Ahead of Black Friday

Walmart’s early Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE could save shoppers $70.
This is one of the best pre-Black Friday deals available right now, with savings of almost 16% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s regular $450 price.
This Walmart Black Friday deal is for the 128GB model in Silver. Other colors are also available with varying discounts. The deal is likely to sell out fast, so we recommend moving quickly if you don’t want to miss out.
Samsung’s mid-sized Galaxy Tab S9 FE packs a 10.9-inch screen with 2304 x 1440 resolution. This screen is the perfect size for studying or productivity on the go and is equally ideal for watching your favorite Netflix shows.
With an impressive 18-hour battery life and Super Fast Charging giving you a full charge in under 90 minutes, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE can easily handle a full day of work or college with juice to spare. The IP68 rating for dust and water resistance comes in handy if you plan to take it on the road, too.
Samsung’s Powerful Processor for Productivity and Multitasking
Under the hood, Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor provides all the power most people will need for productivity, gaming, and multitasking, with 128GB of onboard storage (expandable via microSD) and 6GB of RAM.
Thanks to the included S-Pen, note taking, sketching, and document signing on the go are breezes. Samsung has also included select Galaxy AI features here, such as Circle to Search.
There’s a front-facing 12MP camera for video calls, an 8MP camera to the rear, and a fingerprint reader and Touch ID to keep your data secure.
At this price, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is hard to beat and an excellent option for work and play.