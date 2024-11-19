Samsung Might Make a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to Go After Budget Foldable Phones

Why Trust Techopedia
Samsung Might Make a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to Go After Budget Foldable Phones
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Source: Jon Fingas for Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Samsung is said to be readying a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
  • The clamshell foldable would offer most of the regular Z Flip 7's features.
  • It's expected to launch in 2025, and might be followed by a Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE.

Samsung appears to be readying a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE that would give the company its first budget foldable phone.

Display analyst Ross Young claims an FE-badged Samsung clamshell is “finally coming” in 2025. While he doesn’t have many details, he says the screen will “likely” be the same as on the regular Z Flip 7.

Young also maintains that the Special Edition of next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 will closely resemble the Z Fold 6 SE that launched in South Korea in October.

The standard Z Flip 7 is expected to refine the formula with a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but not much else is known about it at this early stage. Samsung could give the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE a lower-end chip, reduced memory, or other measures to cut costs.

With that in mind, the Galaxy S24 FE and similar FE-badged devices usually straddle the line between flagships and the budget Galaxy A-series. Samsung might keep many key features in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, particularly its signature foldable display and cover screen.

There’s a strong incentive for Samsung to make lower-cost foldables. While it still dominates the category with just over 50% market share in June, according to TrendForce, it’s facing hotter competition from more cost-conscious rivals like Motorola’s Razr 2024, the Honor Magic V, and the Xiaomi Mix Flip. A budget Z Flip could be important to fending off these alternatives.

As of this writing, a Z Flip 6 starts at $1,099 before discounts. Motorola’s ‘starter’ clamshell, the Razr 2024, normally sells for $700 and is easy to find for $600. That puts the Samsung offering out of contention for many people, including those who might instead pick a similarly-priced conventional device like the iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24+, or Pixel 9 Pro.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  7. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing4 mins
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes1 hourSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris2 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas3 hoursCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez5 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen6 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn1 dayEditor
dummy_img
Wearables

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Nicole Willing1 dayTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN