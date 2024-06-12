Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Pricing and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch

Galaxy Z Fold 6 will reportedly be available in the US market with increased pricing: $100 more expensive than previous models.
Samsung’s highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is set to be pivotal in maintaining the company’s leadership in the foldable market.
This is especially crucial as competitors like Vivo and Huawei continue to make strides in the industry.
Some of the photos might be fake, but they give us an idea of what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will look like. pic.twitter.com/47LLfj6zew
— kro (@kro_roe) June 4, 2024
Key Features and AI Integration
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the first foldable device to feature Galaxy AI, bringing exclusive GenAI capabilities that justify its premium price tag. This integration is expected to offer unique functionalities that enhance the user experience.
Leaked Pricing Information
According to sources from Smartprix, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in the US market with increased pricing compared to its predecessor. Here are the leaked prices for the different storage configurations:
- 256GB: $1899.99
- 512GB: $2019.99
- 1TB: $2259.99
The phone will likely be offered in three color options: Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink. It will also be lighter than the previous model, weighing 239 grams compared to the Galaxy Z Fold5’s 253 grams. The device will feature a 7.6-inch primary display.
Price Increase and Global Impact
The price for each variant has increased by $100 compared to the previous model. This price hike is expected to be reflected in other markets globally, including India, where foldable smartphones are already among the most expensive.
Promotional Offers
Samsung plans to offer introductory promotions to soften the impact of the price increase. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may receive free storage upgrades and the option to bundle accessories at discounted rates. Details on these offers are expected to be announced soon.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch Nears
As Samsung gears up for the official launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the leaked pricing and feature details suggest a significant upgrade in technology and cost. The company’s strategic pricing and promotional offers will likely play a crucial role in the device’s market reception.
The possible price of Galaxy Z Fold 6 was leaked; $100 more expensive than the previous generation. pic.twitter.com/XsLA2SyOpC
— Merd (@Merd038) June 12, 2024