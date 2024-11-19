Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slashed to $1,329: Save 30% on This Premium Foldable

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Hands-On: Samsung Brings AI to a Slimmer Foldable
Photo by Jon Fingas for Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available on Amazon for $1,329, a 30% discount off its original price.
  • The deal applies only to the navy color variant of the smartphone.
  • The foldable offers high-end specifications, making it a must-grab deal.

If you’re looking for a foldable smartphone, you can take advantage of the Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, now available at a 30% discount on Amazon.

Samsung originally launched the 256 GB variant of the latest foldable for $1,900, but with the discount, it’s now available for $1,329. However, the discounted price applies only to the navy color. Other color options—pink and silver—got 29 and 26% discounts, respectively.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Aside from being foldable, there are plenty of other reasons to consider this smartphone. It features a 7.6-inch, 120 Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The glass is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Save 30% on This Premium Foldable

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with OneUI 6.1.1, based on Android 14, right out of the box. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 750 (1 GHz) GPU allow the device to handle graphics-intensive tasks like video editing or playing games such as Genshin Impact or Call of Duty with ease.

The phone offers 12 GB of RAM in addition to 256 GB of internal storage. For photography, it has a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. This setup also allows you to record 8K video at 30 FPS. For selfies, the phone includes a 10 MP front camera and a 4 MP under-display cover camera, capable of recording 4K video at 60 FPS.

A 4,400 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery powers the device. When it runs out, you can recharge it with 25 W wired or 15 W wireless charging. The phone also supports 4.5 W reverse wireless charging.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is compatible with all the new AI features Samsung has been rolling out recently. For connectivity, the phone supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

