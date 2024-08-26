Samsung Might Drop the Base Model for the Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung is rumored to discontinue the base model in the Galaxy Tab S10 series.
  • The Plus and Ultra variants are expected to feature the same screen size as those found in the Tab S9 series.
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 series might be released in October this year.

Samsung will likely drop the base model in the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is the company’s next premium flagship tablet lineup, and a new set of images has just been released, showcasing the upcoming models. The newly released images by Android Headlines only show the Plus and Ultra models of the S10 series, similar to all the previous marketing material leaks. The absence of the base model in the marketing material leaks strongly suggests that Samsung might abandon the base model this time and release only the Plus and Ultra models.

Generally, Samsung releases three variants in its Galaxy Tab series – base, Plus, and Ultra. While there’s no official explanation for why Samsung is apparently dropping the base version of its Tab S10 series, rumors suggest it might be because Samsung wants to compete with Apple’s new iPads. Samsung could be aiming to differentiate its flagship tablets from Apple’s iPads, particularly in terms of screen size. 

Speaking of screen size, the new renders give us a better look at the displays of the Plus and Ultra models of the Tab S10 series. Although it’s not confirmed, the images suggest that Samsung will likely continue offering the same screen sizes as in the Tab S9 series. 

The Plus variant is expected to be around 12.4 inches, and the Ultra variant will be 14.6 inches, similar to what you’ll find in the Tab S9 series. The images also provide a clear view of the bezels on both variants. You can clearly see a camera notch on the larger variant, whereas the smaller version lacks a camera notch, suggesting that the lens might be integrated within the top bezel.

What’s the Expected Release Date of the Galaxy Tab S10 Series?

As of now, there’s no official confirmation or leak for the release date of the Galaxy Tab S10 series. However, it will likely be released in October, especially considering that Samsung released devices like the Galaxy S23 FE last October.

Additionally, Samsung is rumored to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset in its upcoming tablets. However, whether this chipset will be used in both the Plus and Ultra variants is unclear.

