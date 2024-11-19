Samsung One UI 6 Now Available for Older Galaxy Watch Models

Samsung’s Energy Score analyzes how well-rested you are from the previous night’s sleep | Source: Samsung
Key Takeaways

  • Samsung’s One UI 6 is available for Galaxy Watch 4 and later models.
  • The update brings AI metrics for better training and sleep quality detection.
  • Based on your sleep, it will give you a daily Energy Score and includes an FDA-approved method to detect sleep apnea.

One UI 6, which was announced with and came pre-installed on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Series and Watch Ultra, is finally rolling out to older Galaxy Watches. 

The Stable One UI 6 update based on Google Wear OS 5 has begun rolling out to Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6 Series along with the Galaxy Watch FE. Among the biggest highlights, it brings more accurate sleep metrics and an Energy score powered by AI. 

The update has been under trial as a beta update for several months. But Samsung has confirmed the stable One UI 6 update is now rolling out globally. 

While the visual upgrades are minimal, Samsung is targeting more personalized experiences with real-time AI-based coaching for activities such as running or cycling. The update also lets you create a workout routine where you can merge multiple activities in a sequential order. 

New One UI 6 watch faces on Samsung Galaxy Watch | Source: Samsung

The update brings a host of new watch faces, letting you choose a minimal view with the “Simple Digital” face or a detailed one with “Ultra Info Board.” 

The AI-based utilities make up for the most significant part of the updated experience. Following the update, supported Galaxy Watch models will show an Energy Score at the beginning of each day, similar to Fitbit’s readiness score. The Score is calculated by accounting for factors such as quality of sleep, sleeping heart rate and heart rate variability. Samsung says this can be used as an overall indicator of health. 

Samsung’s Energy Score | Source: Samsung

Samsung will delve deeper into the quality of sleep by checking your heart rate and respiratory rate during sleep, movements, and unusual sleep patterns. All of these metrics combined can detect if you could suffer from sleep apnea, a detection technique which has been approved by the FDA. However, the feature may only work if your Galaxy Watch is paired to a Samsung smartphone. 

Lastly, Samsung is also bringing Apple Watch-style pinch gestures to older watches that can be used to answer or reject calls, shut alarms, or perform various other actions. However, once again, you may only have these features if you have a Samsung phone. 

You may not have the update immediately but should receive it over the next few weeks if you have a supported Galaxy Watch.

