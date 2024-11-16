Samsung One UI 7 to Introduce Live Notifications on Lock Screen

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • One UI 7 beta's arrival is imminent with a range of new features including the 'Nowbar'.
  • The tool will bring essential updates to the display without the need to unlock.
  • Using 'Nowcard' settings, the feature can be amended and personalized as required.

The sought-after release of Samsung One UI 7 beta is imminent, with the full update expected to follow next year. One of the planned key features will bring live notifications to your lock screen. 

A ‘Nowbar’ will provide a selection of relevant updates to your device as you receive them, all without any contact on the display.

It will be among the features delivered by One UI 7, alongside a new app drawer, fresh app icons, and a different lock screen format. There will also be a change to the notifications panel.

Samsung users in the United States and South Korea have been tipped to be the first to receive the new update, followed by a rollout in other regions.

Details on the upcoming release of One UI 7 and the nowbar were outlined by renowned Samsung tipster @chuvn8888 on X, as below.

Customizable Nowbar Will Impact Notifications Panel

As part of the new feature, users can personalize the nowbar appearance using the ‘nowcard’ settings.

You can adjust and select the relevant updates that you want to see according to your preference, giving the new addition a personal touch. This could range from WhatsApp alerts and Google Maps directions to good old call notifications.

Users can navigate to the Nowcard settings to view and manage live notifications.

This could prove to be a popular asset to the display when locked, as it will remove the need to open the phone for the full range of notifications. It should also make the notifications panel less cluttered and easier to operate.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. Meta Collaborates With Hollywood’s Blumhouse for AI Movie Generation
  3. Fortnite Chapter 6: Expected Release Date, Skins & Leaks
  4. Adobe Unveils AI Tool to Rotate 2D Art Like 3D Objects
  5. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  6. Xbox Series X Brooklin: Everything We Know About the New Xbox
  7. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  8. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  9. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  10. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler2 hours
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter8 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland1 dayAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

AI Song Cover Craze: How Much Does It Cost Music Artists?

Maria Webb2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Stocks

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth: How Much Does Google CEO Make in 2024?

Fitri Wulandari2 daysFinancial Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN