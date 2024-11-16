Samsung One UI 7 to Introduce Live Notifications on Lock Screen

The sought-after release of Samsung One UI 7 beta is imminent, with the full update expected to follow next year. One of the planned key features will bring live notifications to your lock screen.
A ‘Nowbar’ will provide a selection of relevant updates to your device as you receive them, all without any contact on the display.
It will be among the features delivered by One UI 7, alongside a new app drawer, fresh app icons, and a different lock screen format. There will also be a change to the notifications panel.
Samsung users in the United States and South Korea have been tipped to be the first to receive the new update, followed by a rollout in other regions.
Details on the upcoming release of One UI 7 and the nowbar were outlined by renowned Samsung tipster @chuvn8888 on X, as below.
Live notification now lies under the Nowcard settings. Each live notification's interact part like GG Maps direction or watch countdown, health tracking on the lock screen are now part of the pill-shape look Nowbar feature.
— yawn (@chunvn8888) November 16, 2024
Customizable Nowbar Will Impact Notifications Panel
As part of the new feature, users can personalize the nowbar appearance using the ‘nowcard’ settings.
You can adjust and select the relevant updates that you want to see according to your preference, giving the new addition a personal touch. This could range from WhatsApp alerts and Google Maps directions to good old call notifications.
Users can navigate to the Nowcard settings to view and manage live notifications.
This could prove to be a popular asset to the display when locked, as it will remove the need to open the phone for the full range of notifications. It should also make the notifications panel less cluttered and easier to operate.