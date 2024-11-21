Samsung S90D OLED TV Is a Must-Buy with a $800 Black Friday Discount

The Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED 4K TV packs impressive display, processing, audio, gaming, and smart features into an incredible pre-Black Friday deal at just $1,397.99.
Samsung’s S90D series 65-inch OLED 4K TV is getting a massive 36% discount on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. The price drops from $2,197.99 to $1,397.99, a savings of $800 on one of the most feature-packed TVs in that price range.
Several standout features make the S90D special. First, it utilizes OLED display technology for pure blacks, bright whites, and vibrant Pantone-validated colors that pop. OLED pixels can completely turn off for true blacks, delivering excellent contrast levels. The TV also packs Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer, which adds an extra dimension by mimicking how our eyes perceive depth and boosting foreground contrast.
The S90D has some serious processing muscle too. Samsung equipped it with their new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, featuring 20 specialized AI networks that enhance everything from upscaling to audio processing. One of the ways the TV uses this chip is for 4K AI upscaling to make older non-4K content look sharp.
You get immersive Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound for audio that follows the on-screen action using Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite technology. The virtual top channels are known for creating realistic overhead effects. Since the assistant is built right in, you can also easily control the TV and streaming apps with Alexa voice commands.
Samsung’s Tizen operating system powers the smart TV experience. It allows you to stream your favorite shows, play games, work out with fitness apps, and more, all accessible through the intuitive Smart TV hub interface.
Samsung didn’t overlook gamers either. Its 144Hz refresh rate, combined with Motion Xcelerator tech, eliminates lag, blur, and stuttering during fast-paced gameplay.
All in all, with such an impressive array of features, the S90D offers great value at just $1,397.99. Of course, there are other display sizes on offer within this same series with similar discounts, so feel free to go through that on the Amazon page.