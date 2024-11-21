Samsung S90D OLED TV Is a Must-Buy with a $800 Black Friday Discount

Why Trust Techopedia
Samsung S90D OLED TV Is a Must-Buy with a $800 Black Friday Discount
Key Takeaways

  • Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV is available for $1,397.99 in this pre-Black Friday deal, a 36% discount from $2,197.99.
  • The S90D features an OLED display, Dolby Atmos audio, 4K AI upscaling, 144Hz gaming, and the Tizen smart platform.
  • With impressive specs across display, processing, audio, gaming, and smart capabilities, the S90D offers great value.

The Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED 4K TV packs impressive display, processing, audio, gaming, and smart features into an incredible pre-Black Friday deal at just $1,397.99.

Samsung’s S90D series 65-inch OLED 4K TV is getting a massive 36% discount on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. The price drops from $2,197.99 to $1,397.99, a savings of $800 on one of the most feature-packed TVs in that price range.

Buy the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Phantom Edition

Samsung S90D OLED Black Friday Discount

Several standout features make the S90D special. First, it utilizes OLED display technology for pure blacks, bright whites, and vibrant Pantone-validated colors that pop. OLED pixels can completely turn off for true blacks, delivering excellent contrast levels. The TV also packs Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer, which adds an extra dimension by mimicking how our eyes perceive depth and boosting foreground contrast.

The S90D has some serious processing muscle too. Samsung equipped it with their new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, featuring 20 specialized AI networks that enhance everything from upscaling to audio processing. One of the ways the TV uses this chip is for 4K AI upscaling to make older non-4K content look sharp.

You get immersive Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound for audio that follows the on-screen action using Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite technology. The virtual top channels are known for creating realistic overhead effects. Since the assistant is built right in, you can also easily control the TV and streaming apps with Alexa voice commands.

Samsung’s Tizen operating system powers the smart TV experience. It allows you to stream your favorite shows, play games, work out with fitness apps, and more, all accessible through the intuitive Smart TV hub interface.

Samsung didn’t overlook gamers either. Its 144Hz refresh rate, combined with Motion Xcelerator tech, eliminates lag, blur, and stuttering during fast-paced gameplay.

All in all, with such an impressive array of features, the S90D offers great value at just $1,397.99. Of course, there are other display sizes on offer within this same series with similar discounts, so feel free to go through that on the Amazon page.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  3. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  7. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. GRASS Trading Starts in 1 Day: ‘Most Widely Distributed Airdrop’

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Software Bots

Why ‘Perplexity Shopping’ Brings AI Automation to the Mainstream

Tim Keary44 mins
dummy_img
Games

Best Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes in November 2024 & How to Redeem

Joey Morris1 hourGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Big Tech Has a Massive Carbon Problem Thanks to AI

Neil C. Hughes3 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

Stalker Games in Order: Chronologically & By Release Date

Aleksha McLoughlin20 hoursGaming Editor
dummy_img
Marketing

How to Survive Google Core Update: 14 Expert SEO Tips

Alexandra Pankratyeva23 hoursSenior Content Editor
dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris2 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN