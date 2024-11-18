Samsung Shares Surge After Company Unveils $7B Stock Buyback Plan

Samsung shares surged after the company unveiled a surprise 10 trillion won ($7.2 billion) stock buyback plan over the next year.
The stock climbed 7.5% in Seoul trading on Monday, following a 7.2% jump on Friday, as first reported by Bloomberg. Despite this rally, Samsung shares remain down 28% this year, weighed by concerns over its lagging performance in AI-focused memory chips.
Analysts view the buyback as a positive catalyst. “The sudden buyback comes as a positive surprise,” noted JPMorgan Chase analyst Jay Kwon, adding that strategic shifts to regain tech leadership will be critical for sustained gains. In the plan’s initial phase, Samsung will repurchase 3 trillion won in shares by February 2025, which it plans to cancel. The board will later decide how to utilize the remaining 7 trillion won.
Analysts highlight potential benefits for Samsung’s founding family, who could consolidate control by reducing external shareholdings. The family faces mounting pressure, with shares pledged as collateral for inheritance taxes and loans, making margin calls a risk. “The buyback may alleviate their collateral squeeze,” said Sanghyun Park of Clepsydra Capital.
Samsung continues to face challenges in narrowing the gap with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in outsourced chipmaking. While Samsung has reported progress in AI memory chips, analysts suggest upcoming management changes could further bolster investor confidence.
Previous buybacks in 2015 and 2017 saw Samsung spend 11.3 trillion won and 9.3 trillion won, respectively.