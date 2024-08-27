Samsung TVs Will Get 7 years of updates, Starting With 2023 Models

Why Trust Techopedia
samsung-tvs-will-get-7-years-of-updates-starting-with-2023-models
Key Takeaways

  • Samsung’s Tizen OS-powered TVs will get seven years of updates.
  • This will apply to “AI TVs” from its 2024 lineup and some 2023 models.
  • Samsung hopes offering longer software updates will help it compete with affordable Chinese brands.

Last week Samsung announced it will provide seven years of updates to its Tizen OS-powered TVs, according to Business Korea.

This follows the company’s previous announcement that it plans to provide seven years of software updates for its Galaxy S24 series phones.

According to Korea Economic Daily, this will apply to the company’s “AI TVs.” Though Samsung hasn’t provided a model list, TVs with AI-based features from its 2024 lineup, alongside some models released in 2023, should see the longer update window.

Samsung reportedly hopes that by focusing on AI features and providing longer software updates, it will be better equipped to compete against affordable TVs from Chinese brands.

Samsung’s Smart Move for Smart TVs

Though this is a step in the right direction for Samsung, bringing smart TV updates in line with the update promise it already offers for its mobile devices, other TV manufacturers still offer more.

Roku is still providing OS updates for Roku OS-based TVs released in 2014, while Apple has provided updates for tvOS-based Apple TV models since 2014. LG provides four OS updates over five years, according to FlatPanelsHD.

It’s still good news for the growing global issue of e-waste, though. With the average lifespan of a TV around seven years and the average software update promise less than this, Samsung’s move could encourage customers to hold onto their TVs for longer rather than investing in a new model.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

What Is Pavel Durov’s Net Worth in 2024?

Maria Webb54 mins
dummy_img
e-Commerce

Top 4 Fintech Payment Innovations Disrupting Banking in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 hours
dummy_img
Phones

Finding the Android 14 Easter Egg & More Features & Tips

Neil C. Hughes3 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Career Paths

6 Best Leadership Courses to Boost Your Management Skills

Linda Rosencrance4 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

Deadlock Tier List: Ranking All Heroes Available Now

Jesse Lennox4 hoursGames Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

Who Owns TikTok & Its Parent Company ByteDance?

Nicole Willing6 hoursTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN