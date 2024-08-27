Samsung TVs Will Get 7 years of updates, Starting With 2023 Models

Last week Samsung announced it will provide seven years of updates to its Tizen OS-powered TVs, according to Business Korea.
This follows the company’s previous announcement that it plans to provide seven years of software updates for its Galaxy S24 series phones.
According to Korea Economic Daily, this will apply to the company’s “AI TVs.” Though Samsung hasn’t provided a model list, TVs with AI-based features from its 2024 lineup, alongside some models released in 2023, should see the longer update window.
Samsung reportedly hopes that by focusing on AI features and providing longer software updates, it will be better equipped to compete against affordable TVs from Chinese brands.
Samsung’s Smart Move for Smart TVs
Though this is a step in the right direction for Samsung, bringing smart TV updates in line with the update promise it already offers for its mobile devices, other TV manufacturers still offer more.
Roku is still providing OS updates for Roku OS-based TVs released in 2014, while Apple has provided updates for tvOS-based Apple TV models since 2014. LG provides four OS updates over five years, according to FlatPanelsHD.
It’s still good news for the growing global issue of e-waste, though. With the average lifespan of a TV around seven years and the average software update promise less than this, Samsung’s move could encourage customers to hold onto their TVs for longer rather than investing in a new model.