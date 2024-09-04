Samsung Unveils First Laptop in New AI Lineup

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, featuring an Intel Lunar Lake CPU with 47 TOPS of NPU power, has been introduced by Samsung.
  • The laptop will include all of the Galaxy AI capabilities.
  • The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will be available in several countries this month.

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 laptop, featuring Intel’s latest Lunar Lake CPU. 

The Pro 360 is Samsung’s first device in its Galaxy Book5 series, and it closely resembles its predecessor—the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. This latest release comes with a 16in 2,880 x 1,800 touch-enabled AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz variable refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and HDR support.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 | Samsung Newsroom

The main difference between the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is that the newer model features Intel Core Ultra 5/7 (Series 2) chips with an 8-core/8-thread design. These new processors feature Intel Xe2-based Arc 130V graphics, which, according to Intel, are the most powerful integrated graphics found in any Windows laptop, and an NPU capable of up to 47 TOPS for handling AI workloads. However, the Intel Core Ultra 5 chip supports only up to 40 TOPS.

The inclusion of the Intel Lunar Lake CPU means the RAM is LPDDR5X instead of LPDDR5. Additionally, the RAM is integrated into the chip, so you won’t have the option to upgrade the RAM on your laptop after purchase.

Samsung has confirmed that over 100 productivity apps will be able to leverage the onboard NPU for faster AI performance. In addition to this, other important specifications of the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 include:

  • USB-A (3.2), HDMI 2.1 (supports 8K@60Hz, 5K@120Hz), 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4, Micro SD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • S Pen
  • 76 Wh battery offering 25 hours of video playback on a single charge
  • 2MP (1080p FHD) camera
  • 65W charging
  • Bluetooth v5.4
  • Wi-Fi 7

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will also feature all the Galaxy AI capabilities, such as Chat Assistant, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Transcript Assistant. Additionally, you will have the benefit of Samsung Knox protection. The device will be available in select markets, including Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the US.

Samsung has yet to announce an exact release date—the Samsung Newsroom only mentioned that the laptop will be available starting in September; however, the exact date remains unknown. Also, there is no official confirmation on the pricing of the laptop.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
IT Careers

Top 12 Highest Paying Fintech Jobs in 2024, With Salaries

Maria Webb2 hours
dummy_img
Personal Tech

Top 7 Gen Z Trends in Tech 2024: From Resenteeism to Video Content Obsession

Neil C. Hughes19 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

25+ Best PC Games in 2024: Top Titles for Computers

Jasmine Mannan20 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta Hands-On: Back in Black

Callum Self22 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Edge Computing

IBM & NTT Explain How AI Works on Edge Computing

Ray Fernandez23 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

Are NFTs Securities or Collectibles? Labeling Debate Heats Up

Iliana Mavrou1 dayCrypto Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN