Samsung XR Glasses Specs Leak Ahead of a Possible Q3 2025 Launch

Samsung has been teasing its XR glasses since 2023, and now a report out of South Korea has leaked proposed specs for the augmented/mixed reality device, SamMobile says.
According to the report, the smart glasses could use Qualcomm’s AR1 chip as their main processing unit with an NXP chip for auxiliary processing.
In an interview with CNBC in September 2024, Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon revealed that the company was providing the chipset for a Samsung mixed-reality smart glass product. Amon teased a 2025 release, further supporting the latest leaked launch date.
The report also suggests the device will have a 12-megapixel camera based on Sony’s IMX681 CMOS image sensor.
Samsung XR Glasses Could Pack Gemini-Powered AI Features
The XR glasses will purportedly include a small but potentially adequate 155mAH battery and weigh 50 grams. Mobile payments will supposedly be supported using QR codes, with gesture recognition alongside other AI features powered by Google Gemini.
Samsung is reportedly planning a limited production run of 500,000 units, which may mean the device only launches in select markets. Alternatively, the tech giant could be planning a test run to see how the device sells before producing at scale.
Since the report suggests a Q3 2025 launch, we could see Samsung tease the device at its first Unpacked event of the year, or at CES 2025 in January. A formal announcement could take place at the year’s second Unpacked event in August, alongside Samsung’s latest foldables.