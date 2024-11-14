Samsung’s Flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets 15% Discount on Black Friday

  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Yellow 512GB variant is now available at a 15% discount.
  • It packs a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 2600 nits.
  • The display is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Armor.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Yellow 512GB variant by 15%.

Samsung’s flagship phone, originally priced at $1,419.99 on Amazon, is now available on the platform for $1,199.99. Interested users can check out the deal now.

Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with support for 2600 nits peak brightness, 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. Corning Gorilla Armor protects the display for added durability. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It has 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support. For photography, the device boasts a 200 MP wide camera with OIS  along with a 10 MP telephoto, 50 MP periscope telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide cameras. It comes with support for 8K video recording. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 12 MP front-facing shooter. The device ships with Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 on top. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.

