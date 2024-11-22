Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Massive $350 Price Cut at Walmart for Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart has discounted Samsung’s latest flagship by $350, dropping it to $950—nearly matching the original launch price of the S24 Plus model.
It’s certainly one of the more eye-catching deals we’ve seen on a top-tier smartphone this shopping season. Of course, even with the discount, the S24 Ultra is still a premium device. However, the price cut brings its value proposition closer to other high-end Android phones.
The camera system is a particular highlight. The Ultra rocks a 200MP main sensor with ultrawide, 3x tele, and 5x tele lenses for outstanding versatility.
Another standout feature is the gorgeous 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display. Under the hood, you get the highly capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Sure, it’s now been superseded by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but that chip has yet to make it to any mainstream phone.
Despite the Ultra’s cutting-edge internals, the 5,000mAh battery manages to push multi-day endurance.
As for software, Samsung’s One UI skin can feel a tad over-engineered to some, but thanks to Galaxy AI, you get six years of updates alongside AI capabilities not found elsewhere. These include a multitude of camera tricks, like automatically removing photobombers or using AI to fill empty background space around your subject.
Other capabilities include live language translation from the dialer app, auto-formatting and summarizing written notes, and writing suggestions to tweak your messaging tone.
The S24 Ultra also packs some nice extras like the beloved S Pen stylus, a premium recycled titanium design, and Samsung DeX for use as an Android PC.
All said, the discounted $949.99 price makes this handset an enticing option if you want the latest and greatest Android has to offer in both hardware and AI-driven software features.