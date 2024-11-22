Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Massive $350 Price Cut at Walmart for Black Friday

Key Takeaways

  • Walmart has discounted the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350, bringing it to $950 for Black Friday.
  • The S24 Ultra touts a 200MP camera system, a 6.8-inch 120Hz display, and AI capabilities like live translation.
  • While still premium priced, the discount makes the phone more competitive with other high-end Android phones.

Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart has discounted Samsung’s latest flagship by $350, dropping it to $950—nearly matching the original launch price of the S24 Plus model.

It’s certainly one of the more eye-catching deals we’ve seen on a top-tier smartphone this shopping season. Of course, even with the discount, the S24 Ultra is still a premium device. However, the price cut brings its value proposition closer to other high-end Android phones.

The camera system is a particular highlight. The Ultra rocks a 200MP main sensor with ultrawide, 3x tele, and 5x tele lenses for outstanding versatility.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart

Another standout feature is the gorgeous 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display. Under the hood, you get the highly capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Sure, it’s now been superseded by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but that chip has yet to make it to any mainstream phone.

Despite the Ultra’s cutting-edge internals, the 5,000mAh battery manages to push multi-day endurance.

As for software, Samsung’s One UI skin can feel a tad over-engineered to some, but thanks to Galaxy AI, you get six years of updates alongside AI capabilities not found elsewhere. These include a multitude of camera tricks, like automatically removing photobombers or using AI to fill empty background space around your subject.

Other capabilities include live language translation from the dialer app, auto-formatting and summarizing written notes, and writing suggestions to tweak your messaging tone.

The S24 Ultra also packs some nice extras like the beloved S Pen stylus, a premium recycled titanium design, and Samsung DeX for use as an Android PC.

All said, the discounted $949.99 price makes this handset an enticing option if you want the latest and greatest Android has to offer in both hardware and AI-driven software features.

