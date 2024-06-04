Languagesx
Samsung’s Leaked Galaxy Watch FE Might Start at $199

Key Takeaways

  • Leaks have hinted that Samsung is readying a Galaxy Watch FE.
  • The entry smartwatch would be a refreshed Galaxy Watch 4.
  • It could start at a $199 price.

Leaked images and details suggest Samsung is prepping an entry-level Galaxy Watch FE to compete with rivals like the Apple Watch SE.

Sudhanshu Ambhore obtained what he says are images and specs for the smartwatch. Effectively, it would be a revision of the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung’s first Wear OS model, complete with a similar casing and 1.2-inch display.

The Galaxy Watch FE will reportedly include the 4’s Exynos W920 chip, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage in a water-resistant body. It would ship with the existing One UI 5 Watch interface, and it’s not clear if the device would get the AI features coming to the Galaxy Watch 7.

The price would unsurprisingly be the main draw. If leaker Arsène Lupin is accurate, the Galaxy Watch FE would cost €199 in Europe. That would likely translate to a $199 price in the US, and make it an easy choice for some Android fans looking for an affordable smartwatch.

It’s not certain if Samsung will wait to unveil the FE at its expected summer Unpacked event, or reveal it earlier to avoid distracting from the main presentation.

This might plug a looming gap in Samsung’s wearables lineup. You can still buy a Galaxy Watch 4 from the company for $199, but it’s not guaranteed to stay for much longer. The FE could keep a low-cost option available for those who don’t want to spend the likely $300-plus for the Watch 7.

This might also help Samsung attract iPhone owners who want to switch to a Galaxy phone, but won’t move until they find a smartwatch roughly comparable to the $249 Apple Watch SE. There are other $199 Android smartwatches, such as Mobvoi’s currently discounted TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, but they tend to be either simpler than the Galaxy Watch 4 or come from less familiar brands.

