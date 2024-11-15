Save $300 on Samsung’s Flagship Phone This Black Friday

The Samsung S24 Ultra is one of the biggest smartphone releases in 2024, and the flagship device is now available with a $300 discount on Best Buy during Black Friday.
Typically, the 256 GB variant of the smartphone is priced at $1,299, but with the discount, you can get it now for $999. You have four color options to choose from:
- titanium yellow
- titanium violet
- titanium gray
- titanium black
The flagship device features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its resolution is 1440 x 3120 pixels, and its peak brightness is 2600 nits, allowing users to use the smartphone even in bright sunlight.
For photography, the back has a quad-camera setup with a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera, and a 50 MP secondary telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 12 MP camera for selfies. The rear camera also supports 8K video recording at 30 fps.
The S24 Ultra excels in performance as well. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor ensures seamless performance, even when playing high-end games or handling demanding tasks like video editing. The device runs on the latest One UI 6.1.1, based on Android 14.
The device’s 5,000 mAh battery should last at least a couple of days with normal usage. You can juice the battery with 45W wired charging when it runs low. The smartphone also supports 15W wireless charging.
You’ll also benefit from all the new AI features Samsung has recently introduced, like “Circle to Search.” Additionally, several device-exclusive AI features are available, including AI photo/video capture, AI editing, AI document search, and AI translation.
Other important smartphone specs include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, IP68 protection, and Gorilla Glass Armor screen protection.