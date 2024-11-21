Save $400 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 2-in-1 with Amazon’s Black Friday

Save $400 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 2-in-1 with Amazon’s Black Friday
Key Takeaways

  • The Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet is now $1,000 at Amazon.
  • This represents a huge $400 saving, as it normally retails for $1,400.
  • Microsoft’s Surface Pro 2-in-1 is ideal if you can’t choose between a tablet and a laptop.

Amazon has an early Black Friday deal that Microsoft Surface fans will want to snap up – $400 off the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet.

Looking for one of the best pre-Black Friday deals available? You just found it, with a 30% discount on the Surface Pro 2-in-1’s regular $1,400 price.

Buy Surface Pro 2-in-1

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 2-in-1 with Amazon

This is an exclusive Amazon Black Friday deal and the device is an Amazon exclusive too – plus, Prime members get free shipping.

For those who can’t decide between a laptop and a tablet, Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 2-in-1 offers the best of both. Weighing just 1.86kg, the Surface Pro’s ultra-light, ultra-thin construction makes it ideal for work and play.

Use the keyboard and display attached or detached, switching from a laptop to a tablet to a sketchbook with the built-in 165-degree adjustable kickstand. You can even attach the Switch Pro Flex Keyboard for more intensive typing sessions or add the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen for note-taking and drawing (sold separately).

The Surface Pro 2-in-1 packs a 13-inch OLED touchscreen display with HDR and 2560 x 1600 resolution. Powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor, it promises lightning speeds, with an all-day battery life of up to 14 hours and 65W fast charging.

AI-Accelerated CoPilot + Enhances Your Creativity and Productivity

There’s 256GB of onboard storage and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 7 for connectivity, and two USB-C ports, so you can easily attach accessories or create a desktop setup for work or study.

This is a CoPilot + device, giving you access to AI-enhanced tools like Cocreator, which uses your text and image prompts to create art, Recall, which makes finding anything on your PC a breeze, and AI-enhanced OneNote, to summarize hand-written notes.

For video calls and meetings, the ultra-wide Quad HD front camera includes enhancements such as automatic framing with crystal-clear audio.

This Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet runs Windows 11 Home and comes in Black.

