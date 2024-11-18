Score the MacBook Pro M3 for $1,349 – Save $250 in Amazon’s Black Friday Deal

Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro featuring the M3 chip last year at $1,599, but now the laptop is available on Amazon for $1,349, 15% off its original price on Black Friday.
The laptop comes in two color options – Space Gray and Silver. On the left side, it features a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the right side of the MacBook Pro M3, you will find an HDMI port and an SD card slot.
The laptop offers a 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, providing enhanced brightness when viewing SDR content. Performance is one of the key reasons for considering this deal. The MacBook Pro M3 includes 512GB of storage, an 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU. It also comes with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a 16-core Neural Engine. These specifications ensure you can perform advanced tasks like photo editing or 4K video editing without experiencing any performance lag.
While you may not be able to play modern, high-graphics games on the laptop, you can still enjoy some less demanding games, such as Lies of P, at a decent FPS. The laptop is designed to offer Apple Intelligence features recently introduced to Apple devices. The 1080p HD camera ensures you look sharp on video calls, and the three-mic array and six-speaker sound system with spatial audio ensure you sound great during meetings.
Apple has also included support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Under normal usage, the company promises up to 22 hours of battery life.
Overall, if you’re in the market for a productivity-focused laptop, the MacBook Pro M3 at 15% off is great. Act fast, as Amazon does not guarantee how long this discount will last.