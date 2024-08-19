Silent Hill 2 Remake: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

When the fog rolls in and your radio starts crackling, it can mean only one thing: The Silent Hill 2 remake release date is imminent. Even after many high-profile remakes have come out to critical and commercial acclaim, such as the Resident Evil 2 remake, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Rebirth, the pressure on this specific remake is perhaps the heaviest of all.
Silent Hill 2 launched on the PS2 in 2001 and was instantly regarded as a survival horror masterpiece. Unlike other games in the genre, Silent Hill 2 opted to engender fear at the psychological level rather than simply rely on grotesque monsters and jump scares.
That legacy only grew stronger as the series declined in quality until it eventually vanished completely. Now, with Bloober Team taking the reins, Konami is looking to revive its premier horror franchise with a remake of the most beloved entry.
If you’re unsure whether or not this trip back to the foggy resort town will be worth it, we’ve checked all the locked doors and stocked up on Health Drinks to deliver you the Silent Hill 2 remake release date, news, gameplay, pre-order, and more.
What Is the Silent Hill 2 Remake?
A faithful ground-up remake of the 2001 survival horror game
Silent Hill 2 remake is a completely rebuilt version of the original game from 2001.
Silent Hill 2 revolves around a man named James Sunderland who travels to the town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his wife asking him to meet her there. The only problem is that James’ wife has already passed away.
Despite the heavy fog choking the town’s streets and not another person in sight, James ventures into the town in search of answers. Along the way, he is faced with physical manifestations of his various traumas and repressed memories in the form of aggressive monsters, most notably the iconic Pyramid Head.
Depending on the player’s actions, multiple possible endings could occur. We assume the same will be true for this remake, but we cannot confirm the specifics as of now.
The original game was developed by former Konami studio Team Silent, but since that studio no longer exists, the remake will be handled by the Bloober Team and two key members from the original team. Bloober’s past experience includes its own horror titles, such as Layers of Fear and The Medium.
This remake is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and is leaps and bounds above the original in terms of visual quality, but this will be more than a simple graphical update.
Rather than the fixed camera perspectives of the original, Silent Hill 2 remake will feature a third-person camera perspective. This will affect gameplay in a similar way to what we saw going from the original Resident Evil 2 to the Resident Evil 2 remake.
While Bloober Team has stated that it wants to remain true to the original’s story, all the cutscenes and voice performances have been redone.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date
October 8, 2024
The Silent Hill 2 initial remake release date is October 8, 2024, just in time for the Halloween season!
However, those with a Silent Hill 2 remake pre-order can the game can get access 48 hours early, meaning you can play on October 6 instead.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Pre-orders
$70 For Standard Edition and $80 For Deluxe Edition
There’s no need to wait because the Silent Hill 2 remake pre-order pages are up on both PlayStation and Steam. The game is available in either the Standard or Deluxe edition.
The Standard edition costs $70 and includes the game and the Silent Hill 2 pre-order bonus of a Mira the Dog mask (and Robbie the Rabbit mask on PS5) cosmetic item and 48-hour early access to the game.
For $80, you can get the Silent Hill 2 remake Deluxe Edition, which includes the same bonuses as the Standard edition, plus a digital artbook, soundtrack, and Pyramid Head mask.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Price
Standard: $70
Deluxe: $80
As touched upon above, the Standard edition costs $70 if you want only the Silent Hill 2 remake game itself and none of the extras. For $80, you can upgrade to the Silent Hill 2 remake Deluxe edition, which includes an extra cosmetic and digital version of the artbook and soundtrack. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a Silent Hill 2 remake Collector’s Edition, which may be disappointing to series veterans.
The Silent Hill 2 remake price point is what we expect from a game released in 2024, meaning the full $70 price tag is standard. This is in line with other recent horror game remakes, such as those from last year, including Dead Space (2023) but is a full $10 more expensive than the Resident Evil 4 remake, which landed at $60.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Platforms
PS5 and PC exclusive
If you’re an Xbox player looking forward to the Silent Hill 2 remake release date, we have some bad news for you; this will be a PS5 and PC exclusive at launch.
It is very possible that this is a timed exclusive deal and that Xbox players will eventually get their hands on the game, but for now, the PS5 and PC are the only confirmed Silent Hill 2 remake platforms. PS4 gamers are also out of luck, but considering the visual fidelity of the remake and the fact that the current-generation consoles are nearly four years old, it’s not entirely surprising.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Trailers
If you’re hungry for Silent Hill 2 remake trailers, you’re in luck because we have multiple to dissect. Let’s start with the first trailer, which is technically called a teaser despite being 3 minutes long. It opens just as the original game does but showcases phenomenal graphical fidelity as James Sutherland calls out to his long-lost Mary.
Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka, the creature designer and composer from the original game, respectively, are revealed before the Bloober Team logo confirms it will be the primary team behind the remake. The rest of the teaser plays things safe by showing recreations of cutscenes from the original using the new graphics engine. Of course, the first trailer couldn’t end without giving us a look at Pyramid Head.
Then there’s the Combat Trailer which goes over the Silent Hill 2 remake gameplay in more detail. It starts off slow with the methodical exploration of the town and familiar puzzles. However, events heat up quickly as we see James fighting enemies with a wooden plank (the first weapon from the original), and QTEs are present, too. Gunplay is only showcased briefly, without an on-screen crosshair, but we see how body blows and headshots work in the new engine well. Confirmed to be included are a pistol, shotgun, and rifle so far.
The next look at the game was the Silent Hill 2 remake release date trailer. This footage features the first meeting of James and Angela, which occurs very early in the original game.
Interspersed are clips of other locations and monsters in the town, including a bit more combat where we see James now has a new dodge move to avoid enemy attacks. The trailer does end up spoiling a few events related to Angela, but nothing plot-critical.
The last trailer features almost 15 minutes of footage that provides a deep look at the Silent Hill 2 remake’s gameplay. There are a few cuts, but it is a mostly real-time look at what the early part of the game will look like. Fans will notice a few key differences, such as where and how James gets the plank and radio but appears mostly faithful otherwise.
Silent Hill 2 System Requirements
For PC users, here are the Silent Hill 2 system requirements in full:
|Component
|Minimum requirements (1080p at 30fps)
|Recommended requirements (1080p+ at 60fps)
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-6700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|RAM
|16GB DDR4
|16GB DDR5 (higher resolutions)
|Storage
|50GB SSD
|50GB SSD
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
Keep in mind that you’ll need more powerful hardware if you want to play the Silent Hill 2 remake with high or ultra settings in either 1440p or 4K. AI-upscaling tools such as Nvidia DLSS 3’s Frame Generation and AMD’s FSR 3 Fluid Motion Frames should be able to take the strain off native hardware (if compatible).
Silent Hill 2 remake features ray tracing, meaning we recommend an RTX 40 series or AMD RX 7000 GPU as standard, as this real-time rendering technique is incredibly intense and will not be ideal on the recommended hardware mentioned above (as these GPUs are long in the tooth).
Latest Silent Hill 2 News
Bloober Team is well aware of Silent Hill 2’s legacy and the responsibility it is taking on with this remake. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno stated, “Let’s say [development has been] a daunting journey balancing preservation and innovation.”
He noted that the team has worked directly with the game’s original creators, which has allowed them to find “a great balance of what we and our partner had in mind…I am dreaming that gamers will trust us, but I realize that trust is earned through actions, not through words.”
In terms of Silent Hill 2 news, it’s just the first of many projects for the IP in the works. Konami is pushing to bring the franchise back in a major way with Silent Hill: Ascension and The Short Message already released, plus two more titles called Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill F in the works
Outside of games, there will also be a film adaptation of Silent Hill 2. For now, there are no current release dates for any of these future projects beyond the Silent Hill 2 remake.
The Bottom Line
The Silent Hill 2 remake has all the makings of a survival horror classic if it can accurately and faithfully recreate the atmosphere of the original. Armed with smart new gameplay tweaks, stunning visuals, and impressive sound design, it certainly looks the part, but we won’t know for sure until we go hands-on with the title later in the year.