Silo Season 2 Is Here: How To Watch

Key Takeaways

  • “Silo” is back for its second season.
  • The series can be streamed via Apple TV+.
  • The star-studded cast returns, with Rebecca Ferguson reprising her role as Juliette Nichols.

The suspenseful, dystopian world of “Silo” is back for its second season, and fans are eager to dive deeper into the mysteries of the underground city. 

After the cliffhanger ending of Season 1, Silo Season 2 promises more thrills, intrigue, and shocking revelations as Sheriff Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) steps into the unknown, leaving the relative safety of the silo to uncover the truth about the outside world.

When and Where To Watch Silo Season 2

Silo Season 2 is officially released today (November 15) at 12:01 a.m. ET(10:31 a.m. IST). You can stream it exclusively on Apple TV+, where it will be available worldwide.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month in the U.S. (or equivalent in your region), with a variety of original content available, including shows like “Severance”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, and “Masters of the Air”.

What’s Happening in Silo Season 2?

Season 2 of Silo picks up where the first left off, with Juliette Nichols discovering disturbing evidence that there may be more silos beyond her own—and that the powers controlling the silo may be hiding something far worse than she could have imagined. After surviving a deadly conspiracy within the silo, Jules is now forced to face the world outside. But that’s no easy feat, especially as she’s been presumed dead by the very authorities she’s trying to expose.

Season 2 Cast

The star-studded cast returns, with Rebecca Ferguson reprising her role as Juliette Nichols. Joining her are Tim Robbins as Mayor Bernard Holland, Common as Robert Sims, and Dame Harriet Walter as Martha Walker. Other returning cast members include Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, and many more.

New characters and twists are expected to keep audiences on edge as the mystery of the silo and its secrets deepens.

Season 2 Episode Guide

Here’s a look at the confirmed episodes for the new season:

  • Season 02, Episode 01: “The Engineer” – November 15
  • Season 02, Episode 02 – November 22
  • Season 02, Episode 03 – November 29
  • Season 02, Episode 04 – December 6
  • Season 02, Episode 05 – December 13
  • Season 02, Episode 06 – December 20
  • Season 02, Episode 07 – December 27
  • Season 02, Episode 08 – January 3
  • Season 02, Episode 09 – January 10
  • Season 02, Episode 10 – January 17

