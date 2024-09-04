Simplified Snapchat to Boost Usability Amid Stock Drop

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Snap is testing a simplified version of Snapchat to improve accessibility and performance.
  • The update was detailed in a letter from the CEO.
  • Snap promises to move forward carefully with these changes.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel announced that the company is testing a simplified Snapchat version to enhance usability and performance amid a 44% stock drop and tough competition.

The update was detailed in a letter titled “13 Years at Snap Inc.,” published on September 3 on the company’s website.

The new “simplified” version of Snapchat is designed to streamline the interface, making it easier for a broader audience. Spiegel also noted that this simplified version is expected to improve app performance and reduce load times. While initial tests have been promising, he emphasized that Snap will proceed cautiously with these changes.

In his letter, Spiegel attributed Snap’s share price decline to slower ad growth compared to rivals. Despite a 44% stock drop this year, he highlighted record revenue expectations and commitment to augmented reality with new ad formats, smart glasses, and AI investments.

Snap shares price YTD | Source: Google Finance 
Snap shares price YTD | Source: Google Finance

Snapchat’s Position on the Social Media Market

The new update could help Snap better compete with Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok, which have larger advertising businesses and broader young user bases.

Meta’s stock has increased by 45% this year, highlighting Snap’s competitive challenge.

It’s worth noting that previous redesigns, such as the 2018 Snapchat overhaul, had mixed results. The redesign, aimed at improving navigation, particularly for older users, faced significant backlash, including a 1.2 million-signature petition. This led to a decline in ad views and revenue, prompting Snap to reverse some changes by mid-2018.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Uncategorized

SPY Crypto Could Spike as Investors Recognize SpacePay’s Unique Solution in Ongoing Presale

Eric Dunne2 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

25+ Best Steam Deck Games in 2024: Play Your Favorites Everywhere

Jasmine Mannan10 hours
dummy_img
IT Certifications

6 Best Software Testing Courses & Certifications in 2024

Linda Rosencrance14 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
IT Careers

Top 12 Highest Paying Fintech Jobs in 2024, With Salaries

Maria Webb17 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Personal Tech

Top 7 Gen Z Trends in Tech 2024: From Resenteeism to Video Content Obsession

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Gaming

25+ Best PC Games in 2024: Top Titles for Computers

Jasmine Mannan1 dayGaming Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN