Snag the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition Cheaper Than With Sony’s Official Sale

Key Takeaways

  • Sony’s PS5 Slim is currently $125 off at Best Buy for Black Friday.
  • The digital version of the PS5 Slim console is almost half the price of the PS5 Pro, at $375.
  • This bundle comes with a console, Dualsense controller, and NBA 2K25.

The digital-only edition of Sony’s PS5 Slim is now available at Best Buy at a hugely reduced rate, making it a perfect purchase ahead of the holidays.

While the recently announced PS5 Pro is pushing into a premium price range, rivaling mid-range gaming PCs, this PS5 Slim is an excellent affordable alternative. It runs current-gen games at almost half the launch cost of the Pro.

Right now, the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 Slim Console can be found at Best Buy in the site’s Black Friday sales, cutting $125 off the standard $500 price.

Buy PS5 Slim

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition

At $375, this console is more affordable than usual. It comes packaged with NBA 2K25, allowing you to jump into a play session right out of the gate.

With physical disc releases becoming less necessary to modern gaming, especially with the ongoing popularity of digital storefronts like Steam, current-gen consoles have opted to offer digital-only releases that drop the disc drive entirely.

This digital-only PS5 variant otherwise offers the same functionality as a regular console, with game purchases linked to your PSN account to prevent the risk of losing access to your library.

The PS5 has continued Sony’s impressive legacy of console releases. Its high-power performance allows you to run standout franchise titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West.

The PS5 Dualsense ranks among the best game controllers of all time, with a great feel and haptic feedback that subtly enhances your gameplay experience.

For gamers looking to make the leap to the current gen, the Digital PS5 Slim is the perfect entry point.

