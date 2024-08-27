snapchat-finally-has-a-native-ipad-app

Snapchat is officially adding native support for iPads, the company announced in the app’s latest release notes.
Since its launch in 2011, Snapchat hasn’t had any official support for iPads. If you needed to use the app on an iPad, you would have to use the same application that was designed for iPhones. TYou would see ugly black bars around the sides of the app that tried to fit the screen into the iPad format. But now, after 13 years of being launched, Snapchat’s official app fills the tablets’ displays.
The upgrade is available for iPads running iPad OS 13 and later.
It is still unclear why Snapchat took so long to release support for iPads. And while the app is available, it’s not fully optimized. The app only works in portrait mode, so it won’t switch to landscape mode when you tilt your iPad.
It’s good to see social media apps prioritizing large-screen devices. Last year, TikTok released an update that optimized the app for iPads and other large-screen devices, and now Snapchat has made its app available for iPads. Given this trend, it wouldn’t be surprising if a dedicated Instagram app for iPad is released in the coming days despite Meta’s longstanding objections that it’s “not mobile.”