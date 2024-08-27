Snapchat Finally Has a Native iPad App

Why Trust Techopedia
snapchat-finally-has-a-native-ipad-app
Key Takeaways

  • Snapchat has finally added native support for iPads.
  • It took 13 years for Snapchat to release an official app for the iPad.
  • The Snapchat app for iPad is available for iPadOS 13 and later.

Snapchat is officially adding native support for iPads, the company announced in the app’s latest release notes.

Since its launch in 2011, Snapchat hasn’t had any official support for iPads. If you needed to use the app on an iPad, you would have to use the same application that was designed for iPhones. TYou would see ugly black bars around the sides of the app that tried to fit the screen into the iPad format. But now, after 13 years of being launched, Snapchat’s official app fills the tablets’ displays.

The upgrade is available for iPads running iPad OS 13 and later.

It is still unclear why Snapchat took so long to release support for iPads. And while the app is available, it’s not fully optimized. The app only works in portrait mode, so it won’t switch to landscape mode when you tilt your iPad. 

It’s good to see social media apps prioritizing large-screen devices. Last year, TikTok released an update that optimized the app for iPads and other large-screen devices, and now Snapchat has made its app available for iPads. Given this trend, it wouldn’t be surprising if a dedicated Instagram app for iPad is released in the coming days despite Meta’s longstanding objections that it’s “not mobile.”

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

What Is Pavel Durov’s Net Worth in 2024?

Maria Webb5 hours
dummy_img
e-Commerce

Top 4 Fintech Payment Innovations Disrupting Banking in 2024

Linda Rosencrance6 hours
dummy_img
Phones

Finding the Android 14 Easter Egg & More Features & Tips

Neil C. Hughes7 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Career Paths

6 Best Leadership Courses to Boost Your Management Skills

Linda Rosencrance8 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

Deadlock Tier List: Ranking All Heroes Available Now

Jesse Lennox8 hoursGames Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

Who Owns TikTok & Its Parent Company ByteDance?

Nicole Willing10 hoursTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN