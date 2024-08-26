Sniper Elite: Resistance: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Fans of the Sniper Elite series got a welcome update at Gamescom with the unveiling of a new trailer – but not a Sniper Elite 6 release date; it’s Sniper Elite: Resistance confirmed as the newest entry into the sharpshooting franchise. While technically the twelfth Sniper Elite overall, distant bullet snaps from a sixth-numbered title were rumored to be ripping the air. Now, with the new title’s perch discovered, it’s time we overwatch for a Sniper Elite: Resistance release date!
Sniper Elite: Resistance Expected Release Date
Expected in 2025
As we’ve only just been treated to a Sniper Elite: Resistance announcement trailer, there’s no official release date for the newest cross-platform Sniper Elite. Sniper Elite: Resistance details are thin on the ground in general. Publisher, Rebellion is yet to speak on a release timescale, and the announcement trailer only shows “coming 2025” at the end of the video.
Could we suggest a Sniper Elite: Resistance expected release date? With so little information about it, it’s hard to do. What makes this trickier is the sequencing of prior releases – there’s no clear pattern in the latest two titles, despite III and 4 being announced and confirmed respectively around the same time of the year.
While Sniper Elite 4 was officially announced in March 2016, it was released in February 2017, 11 months later. However, Sniper Elite 5 was confirmed to be being worked on in March 2021, shown at December 2021’s The Game Awards, and released in May 2022, around 14 months after it was confirmed.
The closest we’d want to estimate is that a Sniper Elite: Resistance release window could be H1 2025. But at this point, even that is pure speculation.
Sniper Elite: Resistance Pre-orders
Pre-orders are yet to go live
Without any release date, Sniper Elite: Resistance pre-orders can’t be confirmed, no matter how good our scope optics are. However, we can get an idea of what may be in store, given the pre-order program for the Sniper Elite 5, the last cross-platform release from the series.
For Sniper Elite 5 pre-orders, Rebellion offered up an extra mission titled “Wolf Mountain”, as well as a P.1938 Suppressed Pistol. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition of the game included that pre-order content and added a Season Pass, including:
- 2x Campaign Missions
- 2x Weapon skin packs
- 2x Character Packs
- 6x Weapon Packs
A ‘complete edition’ was also made available, which added a second season pass. The Sniper Elite: Resistance pre-order program and editions may follow in kind, but sadly we won’t know until a release date is confirmed.
Sniper Elite: Resistance Price
Official pricing is TBA. Estimated to be $70
As with pre-orders and release date info, suggestions for Sniper Elite: Resistance price options can’t be confirmed at this time. And, as with pre-order information, we can only use prior launches as a guide. Considering it’s the next fully-fledged installment in the series, we are expecting the game to launch at the industry standard $70 digitally and physically, though.
Original pricing for Sniper Elite 5’s three editions can still be seen on the title’s PlayStation and Xbox store pages. On release, the editions were priced as below:
- Sniper Elite 5 – $59.99
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition – $89.99
- Sniper Elite Complete Edition – $109.99
Based on this information, we may expect the Sniper Elite: Resistance price options to follow suit. It’s all we have to go on; even the Sniper Elite: Resistance rumor mill can’t offer additional sightings.
Sniper Elite: Resistance Platforms
Confirmed for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC
As is tradition with announced trailers, The Sniper Elite: Resistance platform lineup was revealed in the form of logos. At the end of the video shown at Gamescom, we see logos for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows Store, PS5, PS4, the Epic Games Store and Steam.
This confirms that the new release will arrive on consoles and PC, excluding the Nintendo Switch. This isn’t a huge surprise, as it’s the same platform lineup as Sniper Elite 5, although the two previous games (Sniper Elite 3 and Sniper Elite 3) were also released on Switch.
Sniper Elite: Resistance Trailers
The first trailer for the game arrived at Gamescom 2024
The initial Sniper Elite: Resistance trailer arrived at Gamescom 2024, and along with the ‘announcement’ video. it can also be considered the main Sniper Elite: Resistance teaser. After all, how much can be shown in just over one minute?
What we do see from in-game footage is Resistance’s Harry Hawker of the Special Operations Executive (SOE). As the game camera pulls out from a Nazi officer peering through binoculars on a tower inside hillside fortifications, we see Hawker take aim and a shot. As we follow the round’s trajectory towards the office, the scene switches, and the premise is explained.
A British voiceover tells us it’s France, 1944, and the Allied Forces are looking to drive the Nazis out of France. With the French Resistance uncovering rumors of a devastating weapon, such a threat cannot be ignored. As a bearded shooter (Harry Hawker) walks towards the camera, we’re treated to in-game close rapid-fire from Hawker, a vantage point shot of a Nazi vehicle which proves explosive, and close-quarters combat as Hawker uses stealth as well as sharpshooting to take down foes.
We see Hawker use a zipline, Resistance fighters battling Nazis from makeshift battlelines on farmland, and a shot of Hawker knelt with a rifle in hand on a huge dam set in a mountainous backdrop. The camera spins and zooms out from Hawker as two planes fly over the dam and his head.
This trailer packs a huge amount of information about the potential for Sniper Elite: Resistance gameplay and its description explains the title runs parallel to the events of Sniper Elite 5, giving fans greater context for the battles being fought.
Latest Sniper Elite: Resistance News
The game was freshly announced at Gamescom 2024
The latest Sniper Elite: Resistance news is that the game was revealed at Gamescom 2024 with an announcement trailer. The trailer effectively explains the setting, plot, context, gameplay, features, and platforms for the new Sniper Elite game.
So while it’s true we don’t yet know when, how much, or what editions or bonus content may be included, we do know that this looks to be a faithful addition to a third-person tactical shooter franchise many people have enjoyed since its inception. We’ll be updating you with more Sniper Elite: Resistance news as it emerges.
What is Sniper Elite: Resistance?
The next entry in the wartime historical sniping simulator from Rebellion
Sniper Elite: Resistance is the 12th Sniper Elite Game and the ninth cross-platform Sniper Elite title coming to PC and consoles, excluding the Nintendo Switch, in 2025. It will be published by Rebellion Games and is a tactical third-person shooter that combines sniping mechanics, stealth, and third-person combat elements as players play as Harry Hawker.
Set in France, in 1944, during the Nazi occupation, players will work to support the Allied forces and French Resistance as an agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE) to take out a Nazi ‘Wunderwaffe’ or wonder-weapon. The title’s story runs parallel to the events of Sniper Elite 5.
In a single or co-op experience, players can take on Multiple Kill Lists and use their playstyle to make it to varied infiltration and extraction points. Additionally, new ‘Propaganda’ missions allow players to complete “time-sensitive objectives” as French Resistance operatives by identifying propaganda posters.