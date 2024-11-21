Some L2 Cryptocurrencies ‘Wake Up’ Following Ethereum’s Surge

Usually, Layer-2 (L2) coins lag behind the performance of their Layer-1 (L1) competitors. However, they’re currently outperforming them amid the Ethereum surge.
According to CoinGecko, some L2 coins have grown in the last 24 hours. The new project Unit0 (UNITO) led the performance with a 40% increase, followed by Cybria (CYBA).
In third place is Optimism (OP), one of the pioneers among L2 coins, which grew by 18.2%. Mode (MODE) follows with a 14.9% rise.
Also noteworthy is Arbitrum (ARB), with an 11.5% price increase.
Has ETH’s Slight Rise Revived the L2 Market?
While Bitcoin (BTC) broke several all-time highs (ATHs) in November, Ethereum (ETH) attempted to rise above $3,500.
According to TradingView, ETH made another attempt to surpass this mark on November 21. On that day, the coin rose to $3,279 but failed to break the $3,375 peak it reached on November 11.
On July 22, ETH hit $3,536 but then began to decline and could not return to that level.
Ethereum’s last ATH was on November 10, 2021, when its price rose to $4,878. This is approximately 33% higher than the current price.
L2 Coins Grow Faster Than L1 Ones
Over the past few months, meme coins have been leading in growth and hype, with a 146% increase over three months, according to Dune.
The decentralized finance (DeFi) 2.0 sector comes in second place with a 49% rise.
L1 coins are third, growing by 47% during these three months. This growth may have been influenced by Sui (SUI), which has reached new ATHs multiple times since September.
SUI also became one of the leaders in Q3 2024, with a 135% growth in September alone.
L2 coins, however, dropped out of the top 5 performers over the past three months, taking 6th place with a 21% increase. The sector was overtaken by artificial intelligence (AI) tokens and privacy coins, which grew by 41% and 27%, respectively.