Sonic X Shadow Generations: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Why Trust Techopedia
Sonic X Shadow Generations: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
Source: Sega
KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Sonic X Shadow Generations is coming out on October 25, 2024.
  • It is a remaster of Sonic Generations from 2011 featuring a new story mode centering on Shadow the Hedgehog.
  • There are three versions of the game available for purchase, including a $250 Collector’s Edition featuring a massive statue of the two characters.
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations marks the first time in seven years that you will be able to play as Shadow.
  • A series of animated shorts entitled “Dark Beginnings” are releasing alongside the game.

Sonic is a franchise that has given so much to gaming. And with the Sonic X Shadow Generations release date now known, it will continue to do just that!

The new title will offer the chance to visit the Sonic-verse for both brand-new and revisited adventures. What we’ve seen of the incoming bundle looks good. It will feature Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow the Hedgehog too. So you know there’s plenty of adventure ahead.

Sonic x Shadow Generations Release Date

Confirmed for October 25, 2024 

The fourth quarter of 2024 is set to be a busy one for gamers, and October has another title to add to its list. The Sonic X Shadow Generations release date is October 25, 2024. Sega confirmed the release date on June 7, 2024, at Summer GameFest.

Sonic X Shadow Generations is an extensive remaster of the 2011 original
Sonic X Shadow Generations is an extensive remaster of the 2011 original. Source: Sega

Sonic x Shadow Generations Pre-orders

You won’t need to wait until the release date to order the new Sonic title, as Sonic X Shadow Generations pre-orders are available for both console and PC platforms.

The pre-orders arrive in three versions, with differing prices, and varying access too – with three-day early access available depending on which edition you pre-order. Before we look a the Sonic X Shadow Generations pre-order bonus items, the editions are:

  • Limited Run Collector’s Edition (available to pre-order until October 6)
  • Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Digital Standard Edition
  • Physical Launch Edition

Each of these versions is available for; PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Epic Games and Steam stores). Here’s what each of those includes.

Sonic x Shadow Generations Limited Run Collector’s Edition pre-order

The Sonic X Shadow Generation Limited Run Collector's Edition was announced on August 19 and is available from the Limited Runs Games website. Here's what Sonic fans get in the collector's edition across all platforms. And it's quite the list!
  • PC: Standard Edition for PC (Steam code). Console: Physical Day One Edition of Sonic X Shadow Generations for Xbox Series X / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch
  • The Art of Sonic x Shadow Generations Art Book
  • Official Soundtrack
  • Sonic & Shadow Dreamcast Statue
  • Commemorative Dreamcast Jewel Case
  • SteelBook
  • Chao Figurines
  • Sonic, Shadow, & Classic Sonic Shoes Keychain
  • Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

There is some platform specificity to the Limited Run Collector's Edition. The PC version of the edition does not include the following items.
  • Consoles only: Reversible Cover
  • Consoles only: Legacy Skin for Modern Sonic (Pre-order Bonus)
  • Consoles only: Gerald Robotnik’s Journal – A 28-page logbook chronicling Gerald’s innermost thoughts and drawings while he creates Shadow the Hedgehog and the Ark Space Station

Additionally, only the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the Collector's Editions offer PlayStation-exclusive content.

PS5/PS4 versions only: Bonus PlayStation-Exclusive Prologue Animations

Sonic x Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes early access among the extra items being offered:
  • Full Game
  • Legacy Skin for Modern Sonic (Pre-Order Bonus)
  • Play the game 3 days early (Not on Nintendo Switch)
  • Digital Deluxe Season Pass, granting:
  1. Additional character skin & Level for Shadow
  2. Terios Skin
  3. Extra BGM Pack
  4. Digital Artbook + Soundtrack
  5. Skill Points (Sonic Generations)
  • PS5/PS4 only: Bonus PlayStation-Exclusive Prologue Animations

    Sonic x Shadow Generations Digital Standard Edition

    The Digital Standard Edition of the title includes:
    • Full Game
    • Legacy Skin for Modern Sonic (Pre-order Bonus)
    • PS5/PS4 only: Bonus PlayStation-Exclusive Prologue Animations

    Sonic x Shadow Generations Physical Launch Edition

    For the Standard Edition pre-order, which isn't available for PC and is console only, except for the Xbox One S, of course, you can receive physical pre-order bonuses as well as the game. The edition includes:
    • Full Game
    • Reversible Cover
    • Legacy Skin for Modern Sonic (Pre-order Bonus)
    • Gerald Robotnik’s Journal – A 28-page logbook chronicling Gerald’s innermost thoughts and drawings while he creates Shadow the Hedgehog and the Ark Space Station
    • PS5/PS4 only: Bonus PlayStation-Exclusive Prologue Animations

    Shadow receives all-new dark Chaos powers in the game to use.
    Shadow receives all-new dark Chaos powers in the game to use. Source: Sega

    Sonic X Shadow Generations Price

    Standard Edition: $50
    Digital Deluxe Edition: $60
    Limited Run Collector’s Edition: $250

    Sonic X Shadow Generations price information is available, as we have the pre-order information above. And the most you can pay for the title is $250, for any of the Limited Run Collector’s Editions, as all are the same price.

    The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is far cheaper at $60 across platforms, while the Digital Standard Edition is priced at $50. The Sonic X Shadow Generations Physical Launch Edition is priced at $50 from Amazon, Gamestop, and Video Game Plus.

    Sonic X Shadow Generations Platforms

    Current & Previous Generation Consoles and PC

    Availability for Sonic X Shadow Generations is complete when it comes to both PC and major console platforms receiving the title. As well as PCs running Microsoft Windows 10 or 11, Sonic X Shadow Generations platforms are confirmed to be PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

    Sonic X Shadow Generations Trailers

    There are three official Sonic X Shadow Generations trailers and they are the Announce Trailer, Summer Games Fest Trailer, and the Doom Powers Trailer.

    The Jan 31 Announcement Trailer, which revealed more Sonic X Shadow Generations details, focuses on Modern and Classic Sonic. The two adventure in side-scrolling and three-dimensional sequences before they cross paths mid-air with Shadow.

    The second half of the trailer introduces a combination of dark and mind-bending angles as Shadow journeys and battles and is at the center of dramatic sequences before the title reveal. A fair amount of Sonix X Shadows Generations gameplay was revealed here, showcasing the return of grind rails, popular in the Adventure series, and boss fights with series foes such as Metal Sonic.

    On June 7, the Summer GameFest Trailer was revealed, highlighting the generational heroism of Sonic’s Modern and Classic incarnations, as well as the anti-heroism of Shadow.

    While showcasing more captivating three-dimensional gameplay from all three Sonics, as well as some more revealing Shadow footage, the trailer explains the title’s “two epic adventures, one ultimate bundle premise”. As the trailer came to a close, we saw a hint of Shadow’s tantalizing Doom Power capabilities…

    Sonic X Shadow Generations’s latest trailer follows on from the Summer GamesFest teaser. Released on August 20, we see Shadow’s powers and more Sonic x Shadow Generations gameplay in detail. In explosive sequences, we see Shadow’s five-pronged Doom Spear attack, his enemy-launching Doom Blast, and the terrain-agnostic and dark squid-like Doom Morph transformation.

    We also see Doom Wings capable of allowing Shadow to soar through the skies in stunning settings; and the water-based, incredibly fun-looking Doom Surf ability. As the trailer closes, we hear Shadow utter the line, “I am the true Ultimate lifeform”.

    One additional trailer for Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings introduces a three-episode animation to further explore Shadow’s own story. What’s clear is that the upcoming title will offer a large amount of enjoyable duality between its parallel Sonic and Shadow adventures!

    As its name implies, you're also able to play as Classic Sonic in faithful recreations of retro stages.
    As its name implies, you’re also able to play as Classic Sonic in faithful recreations of retro stages. Source: Sega

    Sonic X Shadow Generations System Requirements

    Forgiving Requirements for Minimum & Recommended Settings 

    PC gamers wanting to play the new title will need to meet Sonic X Shadow Generations system requirements, and these have been confirmed on the title’s Steam page. There’s nothing too punishing here, as the recommended requirements include Intel and AMD processors at least seven years old and truly budget graphics cards.

    Component  Minimum Settings Recommended Settings
    CPU Intel Core i3-2120 / AMD FX-4100 Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
    GPU Nvidia GeForce GT 730 / ATI Radeon HD 5670 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, / AMD Radeon RX 580 / Intel Arc A310
    RAM 8GB DDR4 8GB DDR4
    Storage TBA TBA
    OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

    Latest Sonic X Shadow Generations News

    Brand-new Collectors’ Edition Revealed

    Sonic X Shadow Generations is due for release on October 25 but is available to pre-order right now for all platforms, including the Limited Run Collector’s Edition, which offers iconic extras like the Sonic and Shadow Dreamcast statue. It will retail for $250 and is available for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC.

    The new title will offer Shadow as a protagonist for only the second time in Sonic history, imbued with five powerful Doom Powers, and a story arc that will explain and develop existing lore. This will be backed by a three-episode animation, too, called Sonic X Shadow Generations – Dark Beginnings

    What is Sonic X Shadow Generations?

    Remaster of 2011 game Sonic Generations with New Story Mode

    Shadow receives all-new dark Chaos powers in the game to use. Source: Sega
    Shadow receives all-new dark Chaos powers in the game to use. Source: Sega

    Sonic X Shadow Generations is a platformer bundle being developed by Team Sonic and to be published by Sega. The bundle is coming to major consoles and PC in October 2024, and as we’ve suggested, this isn’t a standalone game.

    The bundle sees Shadow the Hedgehog make his first appearance in a Sonic title since 2017 and only his second as a protagonist. Shadow’s part of the bundle is the main story arc, as this all-new adventure sees him take on his nemesis – the returning and powerful Black Doom.

    Rather than release Shadow’s story as a standalone, Sonic x Shadow Generations features a remastered Shadow Generations release, including revised versions of classic 2D and 3D Sonic stages, as well as new and updated content. As the timeline of events in Shadow’s new story runs parallel to those of Sonic Generations (2011), a remaster of Generations included in the new release makes sense.

    FAQs

    Is Sonic X Shadow Generations a real game?

    Is Sonic X Shadow Generations a remake?

    Is Sonic X Shadow Generations a remaster?

    Will Sonic X Shadow Generations be DLC?

    Why did they call it Sonic X Shadow Generations?

    Is Shadow Generations a full game?

    Related Terms

    Related Article

    most popular news

    Latest Features
    More

    dummy_img
    Machine Learning

    Grok 2 — 8 Best Images and Videos Generated So Far

    Tim Keary37 mins
    dummy_img
    Gaming

    25+ Best Open World Games to Play in 2024: Top Titles for Exploration

    Maria Webb1 hour
    dummy_img
    Machine Learning

    AI Winemaking — The Secret Ingredient is Machine Learning

    Stuart Hughes3 hoursTechnology Writer
    dummy_img
    Artificial Intelligence

    How to Scale AI Models from Experiments to Production

    Franklin Okeke7 hoursTechnology Journalist
    dummy_img
    Artificial Intelligence

    Adobe to John Deere to Zendesk: How AI is Infiltrating Every Industry

    Neil C. Hughes9 hoursSenior Technology Writer
    dummy_img
    Uncategorized

    Can AI Rules Damage Freedom of Speech?

    Tim Keary1 dayTechnology Specialist

    Popular Categories
    Show All

    Antivirus
    Antivirus
    Artificial Intelligence
    Artificial Intelligence
    Audio
    Audio
    CRM
    CRM
    Cryptocurrency
    Cryptocurrency
    Gambling
    Gambling
    Gaming
    Gaming
    HR
    HR
    Investing
    Investing
    Laptops
    Laptops
    Network
    Network
    Password Managers
    Password Managers
    Project Management
    Project Management
    Spy
    Spy
    VoIP
    VoIP
    VPN
    VPN