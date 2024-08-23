Sonic X Shadow Generations: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Sonic is a franchise that has given so much to gaming. And with the Sonic X Shadow Generations release date now known, it will continue to do just that!
The new title will offer the chance to visit the Sonic-verse for both brand-new and revisited adventures. What we’ve seen of the incoming bundle looks good. It will feature Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow the Hedgehog too. So you know there’s plenty of adventure ahead.
-
-
- Show Full Guide
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sonic x Shadow Generations Release Date
Confirmed for October 25, 2024
The fourth quarter of 2024 is set to be a busy one for gamers, and October has another title to add to its list. The Sonic X Shadow Generations release date is October 25, 2024. Sega confirmed the release date on June 7, 2024, at Summer GameFest.
Sonic x Shadow Generations Pre-orders
You won’t need to wait until the release date to order the new Sonic title, as Sonic X Shadow Generations pre-orders are available for both console and PC platforms.
The pre-orders arrive in three versions, with differing prices, and varying access too – with three-day early access available depending on which edition you pre-order. Before we look a the Sonic X Shadow Generations pre-order bonus items, the editions are:
- Limited Run Collector’s Edition (available to pre-order until October 6)
- Digital Deluxe Edition
- Digital Standard Edition
- Physical Launch Edition
Each of these versions is available for; PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Epic Games and Steam stores). Here’s what each of those includes.
Sonic x Shadow Generations Limited Run Collector’s Edition pre-order
Sonic x Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition
Sonic x Shadow Generations Digital Standard Edition
Sonic x Shadow Generations Physical Launch Edition
Sonic X Shadow Generations Price
Standard Edition: $50
Digital Deluxe Edition: $60
Limited Run Collector’s Edition: $250
Sonic X Shadow Generations price information is available, as we have the pre-order information above. And the most you can pay for the title is $250, for any of the Limited Run Collector’s Editions, as all are the same price.
The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is far cheaper at $60 across platforms, while the Digital Standard Edition is priced at $50. The Sonic X Shadow Generations Physical Launch Edition is priced at $50 from Amazon, Gamestop, and Video Game Plus.
Sonic X Shadow Generations Platforms
Current & Previous Generation Consoles and PC
Availability for Sonic X Shadow Generations is complete when it comes to both PC and major console platforms receiving the title. As well as PCs running Microsoft Windows 10 or 11, Sonic X Shadow Generations platforms are confirmed to be PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Sonic X Shadow Generations Trailers
There are three official Sonic X Shadow Generations trailers and they are the Announce Trailer, Summer Games Fest Trailer, and the Doom Powers Trailer.
The Jan 31 Announcement Trailer, which revealed more Sonic X Shadow Generations details, focuses on Modern and Classic Sonic. The two adventure in side-scrolling and three-dimensional sequences before they cross paths mid-air with Shadow.
The second half of the trailer introduces a combination of dark and mind-bending angles as Shadow journeys and battles and is at the center of dramatic sequences before the title reveal. A fair amount of Sonix X Shadows Generations gameplay was revealed here, showcasing the return of grind rails, popular in the Adventure series, and boss fights with series foes such as Metal Sonic.
On June 7, the Summer GameFest Trailer was revealed, highlighting the generational heroism of Sonic’s Modern and Classic incarnations, as well as the anti-heroism of Shadow.
While showcasing more captivating three-dimensional gameplay from all three Sonics, as well as some more revealing Shadow footage, the trailer explains the title’s “two epic adventures, one ultimate bundle premise”. As the trailer came to a close, we saw a hint of Shadow’s tantalizing Doom Power capabilities…
Sonic X Shadow Generations’s latest trailer follows on from the Summer GamesFest teaser. Released on August 20, we see Shadow’s powers and more Sonic x Shadow Generations gameplay in detail. In explosive sequences, we see Shadow’s five-pronged Doom Spear attack, his enemy-launching Doom Blast, and the terrain-agnostic and dark squid-like Doom Morph transformation.
We also see Doom Wings capable of allowing Shadow to soar through the skies in stunning settings; and the water-based, incredibly fun-looking Doom Surf ability. As the trailer closes, we hear Shadow utter the line, “I am the true Ultimate lifeform”.
One additional trailer for Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings introduces a three-episode animation to further explore Shadow’s own story. What’s clear is that the upcoming title will offer a large amount of enjoyable duality between its parallel Sonic and Shadow adventures!
Sonic X Shadow Generations System Requirements
Forgiving Requirements for Minimum & Recommended Settings
PC gamers wanting to play the new title will need to meet Sonic X Shadow Generations system requirements, and these have been confirmed on the title’s Steam page. There’s nothing too punishing here, as the recommended requirements include Intel and AMD processors at least seven years old and truly budget graphics cards.
|Component
|Minimum Settings
|Recommended Settings
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-2120 / AMD FX-4100
|Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GT 730 / ATI Radeon HD 5670
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, / AMD Radeon RX 580 / Intel Arc A310
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|8GB DDR4
|Storage
|TBA
|TBA
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
Latest Sonic X Shadow Generations News
Brand-new Collectors’ Edition Revealed
Sonic X Shadow Generations is due for release on October 25 but is available to pre-order right now for all platforms, including the Limited Run Collector’s Edition, which offers iconic extras like the Sonic and Shadow Dreamcast statue. It will retail for $250 and is available for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC.
The new title will offer Shadow as a protagonist for only the second time in Sonic history, imbued with five powerful Doom Powers, and a story arc that will explain and develop existing lore. This will be backed by a three-episode animation, too, called Sonic X Shadow Generations – Dark Beginnings
What is Sonic X Shadow Generations?
Remaster of 2011 game Sonic Generations with New Story Mode
Sonic X Shadow Generations is a platformer bundle being developed by Team Sonic and to be published by Sega. The bundle is coming to major consoles and PC in October 2024, and as we’ve suggested, this isn’t a standalone game.
The bundle sees Shadow the Hedgehog make his first appearance in a Sonic title since 2017 and only his second as a protagonist. Shadow’s part of the bundle is the main story arc, as this all-new adventure sees him take on his nemesis – the returning and powerful Black Doom.
Rather than release Shadow’s story as a standalone, Sonic x Shadow Generations features a remastered Shadow Generations release, including revised versions of classic 2D and 3D Sonic stages, as well as new and updated content. As the timeline of events in Shadow’s new story runs parallel to those of Sonic Generations (2011), a remaster of Generations included in the new release makes sense.