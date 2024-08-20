Sony Bravia 9 4K TVs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Key Takeaways

  • The new Bravia 9 series will be available in 75in and 85in screen sizes.
  • The TVs come with technologies including XR 4K Upscaling, XR Clear Image, and XR Motion Clarity for an improved viewing experience.
  • The TVs are powered by the advanced AI Processor XR and feature Mini LED technology.

Sony has unveiled its premium Bravia 9 TV series in India. 

The TVs are powered by the advanced AI Processor XR and feature Mini LED technology for an improved viewing experience. Users in India can choose from two size variants of the 4K TV, which are both priced below Rs 600,000 in India.

Sony  Bravia 9: Features

The new Bravia 9 series is available in 75in and 85in screen sizes and comes with support for 4K resolution, 120fps screen refresh rate (Variable Refresh Rate), X-Anti Reflection technology and X-Wide Angle technology. The TVs are IMAX enhanced and support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. They come with support for various features including XR Clear Image, XR Motion Clarity, XR 4K Upscaling,  and XR Backlight Master Drive. The High Peak Luminance and XR Mini LED technology are said to deliver brighter visuals and enhanced depth, contrast, and brightness. 

Bravia 9 | Source: Sony
Bravia 9 | Source: Sony

The Mini LED panel improves viewing angles and the XR Triluminos Pro technology is responsible for showcasing accurate colors. The AI Processor XR in the Bravia 9 series features a scene recognition system that detects and analyzes data with high accuracy, optimizing the picture for realism. The units come with various modes such as Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, and Prime Video Calibrated Mode.  

There is a Beam Tweeter at the top, Frame Tweeters on the sides and an Acoustic Center Sync feature that integrates sound systems with the TV. The AI-based Voice Zoom 3 feature can track and adjust the volume as per the content which is being viewed. 

It features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and an Auto Game Mode. The Bravia 9 automatically switches to Game Mode when connected to the PS5 and reverts to Standard Mode for movies. Users can control their PlayStation remotely if they have a compatible Bravia connected to the internet. 

The Bravia 9 comes with support for a Game Menu for easy access to gaming settings and Google TV allows users access to movies, TV series, apps and games. 

Price and Availability

The company has released two variants of the TV.  While the 75XR90 model is priced at Rs 449,990, the 85XR90 variant is priced at Rs 599,990.

