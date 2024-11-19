Sony in Talks to Acquire Kadokawa Corporation, Elden Ring’s Parent Company

Sony Group Corporation is reportedly in negotiations to acquire Kadokawa Corporation, the Japanese media conglomerate behind Elden Ring’s studio FromSoftware.
The discussions, according to Reuters, are ongoing, with the possibility of a deal being finalized in the coming weeks. Shares of Kadokawa surged 23% following reports of the negotiations.
Kadokawa is a major player in Japan’s entertainment landscape, spanning anime, manga, film, television, and video games. The company’s subsidiary, FromSoftware, is renowned for its critically acclaimed games, including Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Armored Core.
Elden Ring, developed in collaboration with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, has sold 25 million copies to date. Its recent expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, sold five million units within three days of release.
Sony already holds a minority stake (2%) in Kadokawa and FromSoftware (14%), alongside Chinese tech giant Tencent (16%). If the acquisition proceeds, Sony would gain a controlling share of Kadokawa’s assets, bolstering its anime, gaming, and intellectual property (IP) portfolio.
This potential move aligns with Sony’s broader strategy to expand its entertainment empire. Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has emphasized the long-term value of IP last year, particularly in anime, which has seen explosive growth internationally thanks to streaming platforms and the rising popularity of Japanese culture.
Sony already owns anime streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation, which would make Kadokawa’s vast anime and manga library a strategic complement.
Kadokawa has faced challenges in recent years, including a cyberattack in June and the resignation of its former chairman, Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, amid a bribery scandal two years ago. Despite these setbacks, the company’s diverse entertainment offerings remain attractive to Sony, which has successfully adapted gaming franchises like The Last of Us into other media, such as its hit HBO series.
Neither Sony nor Kadokawa has commented publicly on the matter.