Sony’s Alpha 1 II Flagship Mirrorless Camera is Faster and Has More AI

Sony’s new pro-oriented Alpha 1 II camera sports a few key enhancements over its predecessor, including better ergonomics, added AI features, and some performance upgrades.
Those AI and performance additions include an AI processor originally launched in Sony’s A7R V, which allows for better subject-detection autofocus (AF). Related is a new Auto subject detection mode, which should eliminate the hassle of choosing a subject before each shot. Manual selection can sometimes force photographers and videographers to use conventional AF modes instead.
Sony also promises better optical image stabilization for photos, up to 8.5 stops in the center of the frame and 7 stops around the edges. There’s a new Dynamic Active Mode for stabilizing videos, although it doesn’t support 8K resolution or framerates at or above 120FPS. General video specs include support for 8K30 or 4K120, with 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, and features like Auto Framing, Breathing Compensation, and user-imported LUTs (lookup tables).
At the heart of the camera is the same 50.1-megapixel mirrorless sensor found in the original Alpha 1, with support for shooting stills up to 30FPS, but there’s now pre-capture up to 1 second before the shutter is pressed. That may vary based on conditions, such as high heat. The new ergonomics include things like a “C5” custom button and a redesigned grip, which should make the new camera feel more secure in the hand.
Sony is launching the Alpha 1 II in December for $6,500 as a body-only kit. Around the same time, though, the company is also debuting a new lens, the 28-70mm F2 G Master. Its namesake feature is the ability to hold a wide f/2 aperture throughout its zoom range, beating the f/2.8 many zoom lenses are limited to. That should improve depth-of-field options and low-light capture, but at a cost — Sony is asking $2,900, as much as some mid-range cameras.