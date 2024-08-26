Sony’s New $60 Wireless Earbuds Last for 11 Hours on a Charge

Key Takeaways

  • Sony has introduced the WF-C510 as its latest entry-level earbuds.
  • They cost just $60 but last for 11 hours on battery before using the case.
  • They also have a "Voice Focus" and Fast Pair support.

Sony has launched the WF-C510 as its new starter wireless earbuds, and they promise both comfort and battery life you might not expect for $60.

They’re billed as Sony’s smallest “closed” earbuds to date, which combined with silicone tips and ergonomics promise a better fit that should be more comfortable. The charging case is also smaller and thinner than before, so it’s easier to slip into a pocket.

Despite the size, the battery life is lengthy. Sony estimates 11 hours of listening for the buds themselves, and another 11 hours from the case. You can listen through a long flight while still having battery to spare. A five-minute charge is enough to provide an extra hour of playback.

Sony WF-C510 earbuds
Sony WF-C510 earbuds. | Source: Sony

The Sony earbuds don’t have active noise cancelation in the strictest sense, but they do have a “Voice Focus” that amplifies people’s voices. You can also enable Ambient Sound Mode (much like Transparency on AirPods) to make sure you hear traffic and other outside noises.

The WF-C510 works with Fast Pair and Swift Pair to quickly get started, and they support Spotify Tap to get to your music. You can connect to two devices at a time, and the IPX4 water resistance makes them relatively workout-ready.

You can pre-order black, white, and yellow versions from Amazon, while those and an exclusive blue are available directly from Sony.

They’re potentially more appealing than the competition. The Beats Solo Buds are also tiny and last longer for the earbuds themselves, but there’s no battery inside the case. Sony can tout longer overall battery life, not to mention ear tips that should keep them more stable.

