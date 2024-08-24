Sony’s TGS 2024 Lineup: Death Stranding 2, Exclusive Games, and Surprises

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Sony will showcase 23 games at Tokyo Game Show 2024, including a special event for Death Stranding 2.
  • The event will feature extensive hands-on demos, particularly for Monster Hunter Wilds with over 150 demo stations.
  • Tokyo Game Show 2024 will run from September 26 to 29 in Chiba, Japan, serving as a global platform for gaming announcements and industry connections.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its preliminary lineup and schedule for the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2024.

This year’s showcase promises an exciting mix of exclusive titles, immersive VR experiences, and engaging events for gamers. The company shared the details in a recent blog post and teased the event on its website.

Possible Death Stranding 2 Reveal?

The PlayStation teaser has sparked excitement among gamers, especially about Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2. Fans eagerly await updates, such as a release date, new story details, or character reveals.

To build on this hype, Sony will host the “Death Stranding 2 Special Stage” on September 29, 2024, from 10:30 to 11:30 JST. The event will feature Director Hideo Kojima and special guests, who will share new information about the game.

PlayStation will host a special event area where gamers and creators can meet, watch gameplay demos, and tune in to livestreams featuring game demos and developer interviews.

The company will showcase 23 games at the show, including Astro Robot, which will be released on PlayStation 5 next month.

Other confirmed titles include Resident Evil 4, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Horizon Forbidden West. Additionally, PlayStation will offer VR experiences for popular games like Resident Evil Village and No Man’s Sky.

The upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2024 will feature an extensive showcase of Monster Hunter Wilds, with over 150 demo stations available for attendees to experience the game.

The Sony PlayStation booth will contribute 40 of these stations, while the game’s publisher, Capcom, will host most of them at its booth. This massive setup ensures that fans will have ample opportunity to dive into the world of Monster Hunter Wilds.

In addition to the gameplay demo, PlayStation plans to install a giant ASTRO BOT-themed toy vending machine at the booth, where visitors can play to win an ASTRO BOT-themed shirt. More details about stage events will be announced later.

The Tokyo Game Show (TGS) has evolved into a global gaming expo, bridging the gap between industry professionals and enthusiasts.

This popular event has become a launchpad for major announcements, new title reveals, and product showcases from gaming giants like PlayStation and Capcom.

TGS offers gamers a unique opportunity to experience exclusive demos and titles from large publishers like PlayStation and upcoming indie developers before their official release. This year’s event, themed “Trailblaze the World with Gaming,” will take place in Chiba, Japan, from September 26 to 29, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees. TGS continues to shape the gaming industry’s future by connecting developers, publishers, and gamers.

