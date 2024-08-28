SpaceX Rocket Crashes on Landing After Starlink Mission

Why Trust Techopedia
SpaceX Rocket Crashes on Landing After Starlink Mission
AI-generated image.

SpaceX has confirmed that the first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket crashed on a landing barge after helping to deploy Starlink satellites.

The company said that the booster stage “tipped over” soon after touching down on the autonomous A Shortfall of Gravitas ship. Video (not pictured here) showed a erupting flames and a collapsing landing leg. Team members are examining the rocket’s data to help pinpoint a cause.

The second stage successfully put the satellites in orbit, but SpaceX halted its second Starlink mission for the night as a precaution. A new launch date will come “once available,” the firm added.

The stage was SpaceX’s longest-serving reusable rocket, having completed 23 launches (including this one). The company ultimately hopes to clear each Falcon 9 for 40 launches.

The incident comes just over a month after a SpaceX rocket failed in flight for the first time in nine years, and breaks a streak of 267 booster recoveries that began in February 2021.  It’s not clear that there’s a pattern of problems.

The problematic Starlink mission nonetheless comes at a delicate time for SpaceX. It just got the go-ahead to return Starliner’s stranded crew in February 2025, and is on the cusp of launching Shift4’s historic Polaris Dawn mission with the first private spacewalk.

The crash investigation won’t necessarily delay other launches beyond the immediate Starlink flight. It nonetheless casts a shadow on future missions, and might raise concerns from NASA, Shift4, and other clients that depend heavily on SpaceX for their payloads. It also complicates SpaceX’s plans for expanding its satellite internet coverage.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Machine Learning

Exclusive: IBM Explains New ‘TinyTimeMixer’ AI

Ray Fernandez31 mins
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

Renewable Energy in Numbers: Are We on Track For 2050?

Maria Webb2 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

15+ Best Xbox Series X Games to Play in 2024: The Latest & Greatest

Antony Terence4 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

How the FBI Extradited Sextortionists Linked to U.S. Death

Ray Fernandez5 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Phones

How to Get Rid of Smartphone Addiction & Resist Doomscrolling

Neil C. Hughes5 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

What Is Pavel Durov’s Net Worth in 2024?

Maria Webb23 hoursTech Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN