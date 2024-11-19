spotify-exploited-to-promote-pirated-software-and-games

A troubling trend has emerged on Spotify involving bad actors exploiting the platform to promote pirated software, games, ebooks, and cheating codes.
According to findings by Karol Paciorek on LinkedIn cited by Bleeping Computer, nefarious users are injecting keywords related to cracked content into playlist names, podcast titles, and descriptions in an apparent bid to drive traffic to their websites.
It’s a two-in-one package because the practice also allows websites trafficking illegal “warez” or pirated digital goods to rank higher when users search for cracks and pirated software on Google. And since Spotify has a web app that gets crawled, the platform’s content can influence search results.
One example highlighted by Paciorek was a Spotify playlist called “Sony Vegas Pro 13 Crack…” that seemed intended to drive traffic to questionable “free download” sites listed in its title and description.
It may be tempting to try to obtain pricey programs this way, but Bleeping Computer warns there are significant risks. Shady “warez” sites are often riddled with malware, adware, spam links, and cryptocurrency scams that users must navigate through. Even if a so-called cracked program installs, it could contain hidden malicious code.
That said, the issue extends beyond just pirated software promotion. Bleeping Computer found numerous spam podcasts on Spotify, each with short episodes using synthesized speech to funnel people to sketchy ebook download links, torrent sites, or Telegram channels.
Some of these podcasts even claim to offer cheat codes and trainers for popular games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, and Grand Theft Auto V. However, once again, those links are likely unsafe.
At least Spotify appears to be aware of the issue. BleepingComputer reported that after they reached out, a spokesperson stated the offending “Sony Vegas Pro 13 Crack…” playlist had been removed from the platform.
The representative also cited the platform’s rules against posting such content, which hints they are taking some enforcement action when these violations are flagged.