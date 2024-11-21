Stalker 2 Devs Outline Plans to Fix Launch Issues

  • Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World has publicly acknowledged the game’s launch issues and committed to fixing them.
  • Despite being Steam’s most played game on release day, the title is beset by bugs.
  • Hotfixes will be rolled out as frequently as possible to address technical issues over the next few days.

In a post on X, Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World acknowledged that the game’s massive scale has inevitably led to some issues at launch, and committed to plans to fix bugs.

Stalker 2, the much-delayed sequel to the first three horror survival shooters landed on Steam and Xbox yesterday, quickly becoming Steam’s most-played game with a peak concurrent player count of 113,587.

Despite this impressive launch, a number of technical issues have plagued the release, with GSC Game World’s post highlighting how seriously it takes bugs. The X post outlines plans to work with hotfixes over the next few days, which the team will roll out as frequently as possible.

The team then plans to switch to larger updates which will include “consistent improvements.”

In the same post, the studio told fans that “rough edges” were to be expected given the scale of the game, and this was the first game the company had released on this scale. The post also mentioned that free in-game content will be coming soon, with a roadmap arriving later in December.

Players have been understanding about Stalker 2’s bugs and setbacks caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This led to the studio relocating staff for their own safety and a number of inevitable delays.

The most recent delay saw GSC Game World announce in July that the game would no longer launch on September 5th, as scheduled. Two more months were needed for bug fixes, to ensure the game met the team’s high standards.

A feature-length documentary about the difficulties the studio faced during the development of Stalker 2 was recently released and is available to watch on YouTube.

