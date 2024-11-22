Stalker 2 Has Sold Over 1m Copies Without Including Game Pass

Stalker 2 Has Sold Over 1m Copies Without Including Game Pass
Key Takeaways

  • Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl’s developers have announced that the game has sold over 1 million copies.
  • This figure does not take Game Pass players into account, making the total player number higher.
  • Stalker 2 currently has a Steam peak player count of 117,928.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has sold over 1 million copies following its November 20th release, according to GSC Game World.

The newly published figure for the Stalker sequel doesn’t include the number of players entering the Zone on Xbox Game Pass, where it’s also been available since day one.

This early sales milestone is being celebrated by the game’s developers, who told players this was “just the start.”

Stalker 2 has quickly climbed the Steam charts, building up a peak player count of 117,928 just after launch.

While not as big a release for 2024 as heavy hitters Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Stalker 2 built up buzz due to a lengthy development and the original game’s cult-favorite status.

The original Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl was ultimately a niche title, but Stalker 2 is aimed more at the mainstream with its tense survival gameplay.

Judging by these sales, that push has paid off for the devs at GSC Game World. However, Stalker 2 has also suffered from a variety of launch-day bugs. The game’s success might provide GSC some time to refine Stalker 2 as it looks to sustain interest.

