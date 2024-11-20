Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Comes to Disney+ in 2025

Disney has confirmed that season 3 of its Star Wars: Visions anthology series is coming to Disney+ in 2025.
Like the previous two seasons, the third will gather together a collection of short stories set in the Star Wars universe, Disney says. Disney has recruited nine anime studios in all, with four returning ones including Trigger, Production IG, Kamikaze Douga, and Kinema Citrus. Those companies are famous for shows like Kill la Kill and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.
The five new partners include Anima, David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and Wit Studio. Anima is collaborating with Kamikaze Douga, and is best known for doing cutscenes in games like Fire Emblem Heroes and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Polygon worked on some episodes of Tron: Uprising and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Wit is likely the most famous of the the group, at least among anime fans, with shows such as Attack on Titan and Spy x Family to its name.
Disney announced the new Visions season at its 2024 APAC Content Showcase, hosted in Singapore. It hasn’t shown off any clips or teased any plotlines. In terms of imagery, the only thing we’ve seen so far is the season’s logo.
The lineup of Star Wars shows on Disney+ is in a state of flux. While the service is doing well financially, and shows like Andor and especially The Mandalorian have enjoyed a lot of acclaim, several have been unpopular, for instance The Acolyte and The Book of Boba Fett. Fans have sometimes complained about Star Wars fatigue. Nevertheless, Skeleton Crew is due to premiere on December 3rd, and a second season of Andor is coming in April 2025. The next season of Ahsoka is expected to start filming in summer that year, bringing back stars Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.