Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Comes to Disney+ in 2025

Why Trust Techopedia
Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Comes to Disney+ in 2025
Key Takeaways

  • The third season of Star Wars: Visions will debut in 2025.
  • Nine anime studios are attached, famous for shows like Kill la Kill and Attack on Titan.
  • There’s no word yet on what stories the anthology will offer.

Disney has confirmed that season 3 of its Star Wars: Visions anthology series is coming to Disney+ in 2025.

Like the previous two seasons, the third will gather together a collection of short stories set in the Star Wars universe, Disney says. Disney has recruited nine anime studios in all, with four returning ones including Trigger, Production IG, Kamikaze Douga, and Kinema Citrus. Those companies are famous for shows like Kill la Kill and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

The five new partners include Anima, David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and Wit Studio. Anima is collaborating with Kamikaze Douga, and is best known for doing cutscenes in games like Fire Emblem Heroes and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Polygon worked on some episodes of Tron: Uprising and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Wit is likely the most famous of the the group, at least among anime fans, with shows such as Attack on Titan and Spy x Family to its name.

Disney announced the new Visions season at its 2024 APAC Content Showcase, hosted in Singapore. It hasn’t shown off any clips or teased any plotlines. In terms of imagery, the only thing we’ve seen so far is the season’s logo.

The lineup of Star Wars shows on Disney+ is in a state of flux. While the service is doing well financially, and shows like Andor and especially The Mandalorian have enjoyed a lot of acclaim, several have been unpopular, for instance The Acolyte and The Book of Boba Fett. Fans have sometimes complained about Star Wars fatigue. Nevertheless, Skeleton Crew is due to premiere on December 3rd, and a second season of Andor is coming in April 2025. The next season of Ahsoka is expected to start filming in summer that year, bringing back stars Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  3. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Stalker Games in Order: Chronologically & By Release Date

Aleksha McLoughlin5 hours
dummy_img
Marketing

How to Survive Google Core Update: 14 Expert SEO Tips

Alexandra Pankratyeva7 hoursSenior Content Editor
dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan9 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas1 dayCrypto Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN