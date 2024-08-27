Starfield: Shattered Space: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Last September saw the release of the highly-anticipated Starfield. But ultimately, the majority of reviews came down on the better side of average rather than the greater side of good. A Bethesda RPG in space promised a lot, which is why there’s hope for the new Starfield: Shattered Space expansion.
Whether strictly an expansion or a DLC, we’re bringing you everything you need to know about the Starfield: Shattered Space release date, as well as going over gameplay improvements, features, trailers, price, and more so you’re fully clued up. Fortunately, you won’t be waiting long now.
Starfield: Shattered Space Release Date
Confirmed for September 30, 2024
Arriving almost a year after the base game, the Starfield: Shattered Space release date is scheduled for September 30, 2024. This was made official at Gamescom‘s Opening Night Live, and we can see this date on both the official Steam page and the Xbox store page, which shows that the game is for PC and Xbox Series X/S.
Anticipation for (what we’ll call) the story expansion exists, of course. But it’ll be interesting to see how Bethesda has dealt with and responded to criticisms that the base game lacked cohesion and a driving ‘core story’ and that, to some, it was a little bit flat as an enjoyable gaming experience.
Starfield: Shattered Space Pre-orders
Pre-orders are available right now on Xbox and PC
With the release date in place, you can access Starfield: Shattered Space pre-orders right now. You don’t need to wait, with pre-orders open for both PC via Steam and the Xbox store, and for the Xbox Series X/S also on Xbox’s website.
There doesn’t seem to be any Starfield: Shattered Space pre-order bonuses, which is fair enough for a DLC. You’re not paying full price for a title, so add-ons aren’t guaranteed.
Starfield: Shattered Space Price
Confirmed pricing of $29.99 on Xbox Series X/S and PC
There’s nothing too surprising about the Starfield Shattered Space price options. On Steam, you can secure the title for $29.99, and it’s priced exactly the same on the Xbox Store.
You may find a promotion from the Xbox Store, though. At the time of writing, you can save $3 on the story expansion when getting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Starfield: Shattered Space Platforms
Exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC
Looking at the Starfield: Shattered Space platform availability, it’s exactly as you’d expect. The new release will only be available on Microsoft Windows PCs and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
You will need the Starfield base game to play Shattered Space, so this makes sense, as you can’t release a DLC on a new platform where you’d need the original game to play it.
Starfield: Shattered Space Trailers
Shattered Space looks to introduce survival horror to Starfield
The official Starfield: Shattered Space trailer was released on June 9, 2024. The trailer arrived two months after a Shattered Space leak suggested the DLC could be announced soon.
It’s a fairly intriguing and cinematic affair, revealing early on that Starfield’s explorative focus is to be distilled into a more dramatic and potentially suspenseful form. For artistic effect, it kicks off with a quote by French poet and novelist Anatole France: “We chase dreams and embrace shadows”.
Perhaps if Starfield was about chasing dreams, vague or otherwise, Shattered Space is about the shadow. Or the quote is purely about the new DLC; either way, if Shattered Space isn’t quite a jump-scare-laden Dead Space-like story, it is trying to offer a new dynamic to players. In the trailer, we’re told of a distress call of unknown origin, an unrecorded star station, and shown what appears to be a mission into it that unveils ghost-like apparitions of inhabitants, as well as what we may call ‘transparent ghost aliens’.
After stylistic and dramatic anti-gravity scenes showing Starfield: Shattered Space’s gameplay, alien-battling, and unusual ‘presence’, a visual coda splits the trailer in two. In the second part, we see pink alien skies and spiky, rocky terrain as more of the story is teased. Dazra, a city on House Va’ruun’s homeworld, appears to be at the center of what Bethesda refers to as a “‘mysterious power” and a “cosmic threat”.
Firefights, all-new locations, one specific planet to explore, and the promise of unique weapons and spacesuits. Starfield Shattered Space’s trailer does a good job of delivering a narrower and teasing view that may enliven existing Starfield owners. It may not entice a wave of newcomers though, unless a positive story is told by reviews.
More recently, at Gamescom 2024, we received the Starfield: Shattered Space release date trailer. It kicks off in dramatic fashion, with the first-ever vehicle in a Bethesda RPG (not including horses) named the Rev-8. It’s only at the end of the reveal does the DLC gets officially announced, which is a neat trick to keep us engaged until the end.
Starfield: Shattered Space News
Shattered Space finally has a confirmed release date
As announced at Gamescom, Starfield: Shattered Space is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S on September 30, 2024. Just over a year after the arrival of the base game, Bethesda’s story expansion looks to drill down into a layered and mysterious story. One at odds with the grand but vague feeling many experienced throughout the Starfield base game.
Available to pre-order, Shattered Space’s new story expansion will feature new weapons, new spacesuits, new locations, and a deeper look at the House Va’ruun’s homeworld.
Starfield: Shattered Space System Requirements
Shattered Space’s requirements match the original game
The official Starfield: Shattered Space system requirements are available for PC gamers, and you can view them on the DLC’s Steam page. While the minimum specs seem achievable for most, the recommended specs are worth having a look at – particularly if you have a system that may be holding on.
You’ll need an SSD for both minimum and recommended, and you shouldn’t assume you’ll have a smooth experience using a graphics card that is more than a few years old.
|Component
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel Core i7-6800K
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel i5-10600K
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Nvidia GeForce 1070 Ti
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080
|RAM
|16GB DDR4
|16GB DDR5
|Storage
|125GB SSD
|125GB NVMe SSD
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
What is Starfield: Shattered Space?
The first big expansion for Bethesda’s latest RPG
Starfield: Shattered Space is the first DLC or story expansion for Starfield. It is a single-player action-adventure title coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S and layers onto the existing Starfield universe in a specific story-driven arc. It appears to be a shift towards a more suspenseful and considered adventure for players, avoiding the more open nature of Starfield itself.
The Bottom Line
Starfield: Shattered Space looks to be a huge overhaul for the epic intergalactic adventure RPG a year after its original launch. If you didn’t love the base game, it might not sway you, but for everyone else fiending for a fix, it appears to be the best version of the experience to date.