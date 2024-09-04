Starlink Agrees to Block X in Brazil to Maintain Satellite Internet Services

Why Trust Techopedia
starlink-agrees-to-block-x-in-brazil-to-maintain-satellite-internet-services
Key Takeaways

  • Starlink has agreed to block access to X in Brazil to comply with local laws and maintain its satellite internet services.
  • The Brazilian government pressured Starlink after it initially refused to follow court orders.
  • X's blockade in Brazil has allowed competitor Bluesky to gain over 1 million users in just 3 days.

Elon Musk’s Starlink has announced that it will block access to X in Brazil after a tense standoff between the satellite internet provider and the Brazilian government.

This marks a change from Starlink’s earlier stance when it had unofficially informed Brazil’s telecommunications regulatory body Anatel that it would not follow the order unless Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes rescinded it. 

Anatel followed up by threatening to withdraw Starlink’s operating license in Brazil if it failed to comply with the order from the Supreme Court justice.

In a social media post, Starlink explained this new decision is to ensure continued access to Starlink’s satellite internet in Brazil, which is estimated to have 250,000 users. The company expressed its commitment to explore all legal roadmaps to prove that the court order is against the Brazilian constitution. 

X Users in Brazil Explore Alternatives

While X is estimated to have about 40 million users in the South American nation, a lengthy ban in the country could see a significant drop in this number.

Bluesky, a rising competitor to X, has capitalized on the situation, attracting over 1 million new users within three days. While Bluesky did not say the location of this new one million subscribers, the fact that this number happened in three days, and within the time X is facing a blockade in Brazil underscores the challenges X faces in retaining its user base amid mounting regulatory pressures and competition.

Meanwhile, this Brazil, X, Starlink situation has ignited a debate over the responsibilities of internet service providers in managing online content. A section of the public warns that this could set a troubling precedent for government intervention in digital spaces, while some argue that it is a necessary measure to address the spread of harmful content on social media.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Gaming

25+ Best Steam Deck Games in 2024: Play Your Favorites Everywhere

Jasmine Mannan7 hours
dummy_img
IT Certifications

6 Best Software Testing Courses & Certifications in 2024

Linda Rosencrance11 hours
dummy_img
IT Careers

Top 12 Highest Paying Fintech Jobs in 2024, With Salaries

Maria Webb14 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Personal Tech

Top 7 Gen Z Trends in Tech 2024: From Resenteeism to Video Content Obsession

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Gaming

25+ Best PC Games in 2024: Top Titles for Computers

Jasmine Mannan1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta Hands-On: Back in Black

Callum Self1 dayGaming Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN