steam-deck-beta-update-introduces-global-game-resolution-setting

Valve rolled out new updates for the Steam Deck Beta Client last week, introducing several new features on the handheld gaming device.
The most significant addition is a global game resolution setting, a long-awaited feature enabling users to set a default resolution for all games. This new option simplifies the process, replacing the previous need to manually adjust the resolution for each game individually. Players can still customize the resolution on a per-game basis if needed.
To access this feature, users must first update to the latest Steam Deck Beta by navigating to the System Settings, selecting the System Update Channel dropdown, and choosing “Beta.” Once the update is complete, the global resolution option can be found under Settings > Display > Advanced.
In the same update, Valve has also added a new Sign Out button to the Deck’s power menu, making it easier for users to switch between accounts.
Additionally, the update also expands the recently introduced game recording settings, making it possible for players to enable or disable recording on a per-game basis, control the duration and bitrate of background recordings, and manage their recorded media through a new list view in the media manager.
Beyond these new features, Valve has released several bug fixes and minor improvements for its handheld device. For example, the company resolved an issue with the controller configurator in the desktop overlay, allowing it to properly respond to escape key presses. Other fixes address problems, such as the list view not updating when a game exits.
These updates are currently available to users who have opted into the Steam Deck Beta or Preview channels. They will likely roll into the Stable version over the next few weeks.
In other Steam Deck news, Valve recently confirmed it will extend SteamOS support to third-party handheld gaming devices, including the Asus ROG Ally.