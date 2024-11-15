SteamWorld Devs Thunderful Hit with More Layoffs, Will Work on Fewer Original Games

The makers of SteamWorld are facing a tumultuous future. Sales not meeting internal targets means further downsizing and a future focused on more publishing and less original game development.
The SteamWorld series is less likely to see future expansions as SteamWorld Heist 2 did not meet internal sales goals, leading to Thunderful Group announcing an upcoming restructuring that will place a greater focus on third-party publishing.
For employees at Thunderful, this is the second round of restructuring within the span of a year, with more potential job losses on the table.
While a bitter pill for remaining employees to swallow, this is just the latest in the series of wide-ranging layoffs that have engulfed the gaming industry of late.
As announced by Gamesindustry.biz, the Thunderful layoffs will see heavy losses at the holding company, resulting in “redundancies for up to 100 employees in and outside of Sweden.”
Layoffs earlier in 2024 already reduced Thunderful’s workforce by around 20%, and with the upcoming re-focus on outside publishing, a “large portion of the development team” will be impacted by the restructuring.
SteamWorld has come a long way from the series’ humble indie beginnings, with the developers at Thunderful branching out in a number of eclectic directions.
From the original Mr Driller-style SteamWorld Dig, this personality-filled steampunk robot saga has tackled deck-building RPGs, management sims, and turn-based strategy.
It remains to be seen if Thunderful will reach a place of stability that allows the Steamworld series to continue, or if Steamworld Heist 2’s underperformance was the final nail in this cult-favorite coffin.