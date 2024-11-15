SteamWorld Devs Thunderful Hit with More Layoffs, Will Work on Fewer Original Games

Why Trust Techopedia
steamworld-devs-thunderful-hit-with-more-layoffs-will-work-on-fewer-original-games
Key Takeaways

  • The developers and publishers of SteamWorld will face a second round of restructuring following SteamWorld Heist 2’s underperformance.
  • Thunderful has already restructured once in 2024, with the new changes primarily affecting the development team.
  • The company will shift focus to third-party publishing, reducing internally developed games for the foreseeable future.

The makers of SteamWorld are facing a tumultuous future. Sales not meeting internal targets means further downsizing and a future focused on more publishing and less original game development.

The SteamWorld series is less likely to see future expansions as SteamWorld Heist 2 did not meet internal sales goals, leading to Thunderful Group announcing an upcoming restructuring that will place a greater focus on third-party publishing.

For employees at Thunderful, this is the second round of restructuring within the span of a year, with more potential job losses on the table.

While a bitter pill for remaining employees to swallow, this is just the latest in the series of wide-ranging layoffs that have engulfed the gaming industry of late.

As announced by Gamesindustry.biz, the Thunderful layoffs will see heavy losses at the holding company, resulting in “redundancies for up to 100 employees in and outside of Sweden.”

Layoffs earlier in 2024 already reduced Thunderful’s workforce by around 20%, and with the upcoming re-focus on outside publishing, a “large portion of the development team” will be impacted by the restructuring.

SteamWorld has come a long way from the series’ humble indie beginnings, with the developers at Thunderful branching out in a number of eclectic directions.

From the original Mr Driller-style SteamWorld Dig, this personality-filled steampunk robot saga has tackled deck-building RPGs, management sims, and turn-based strategy.

It remains to be seen if Thunderful will reach a place of stability that allows the Steamworld series to continue, or if Steamworld Heist 2’s underperformance was the final nail in this cult-favorite coffin.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. Meta Collaborates With Hollywood’s Blumhouse for AI Movie Generation
  3. Fortnite Chapter 6: Expected Release Date, Skins & Leaks
  4. Adobe Unveils AI Tool to Rotate 2D Art Like 3D Objects
  5. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  6. Xbox Series X Brooklin: Everything We Know About the New Xbox
  7. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  8. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  9. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  10. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter4 hours
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland1 dayAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

AI Song Cover Craze: How Much Does It Cost Music Artists?

Maria Webb2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Stocks

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth: How Much Does Google CEO Make in 2024?

Fitri Wulandari2 daysFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

5 Ways AI is Tackling the Loneliness Epidemic

Stuart Hughes3 daysTechnology Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN