Meme Coin Mania as PolitiFi Coins (STRUMP, BODEN) and Dog Coins (BENDOG) Explode

PolitiFi coins, which blend political themes with the meme coin concept, and dog-themed meme coins have been all the rage since the start of the year. These assets have gained significant traction, capturing the interest of investors and traders.
The broader meme coin market is dominating the cryptocurrency market, with the sector boasting a market capitalization of more than $55 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $6.4 billion on June 12, 2024, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
For perspective, the meme sector’s market cap is markedly higher than that of other popular crypto narratives such as artificial intelligence, DePIN, and layer-2.
PolitiFi Coins Surge as US Election Looms
Major PolitiFi coins, including MAGA (TRUMP) and Jeo Boden (BODEN), which are inspired by former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, have registered significant gains amid the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November 2024.
MAGA, launched in August 2023, experienced a meteoric rise, reaching a peak value of $17.51 just earlier this month. As of now, the cryptocurrency is trading at $13.30, up by more than 7% over the past day and up by 113% over the past month. 10 months ago, it was less than a cent.
Super Trump (STRUMP), another Trump-themed meme coin, has also experienced a remarkable surge in value as of late. The token, currently trading at $0.02053, has gained more than 400% over the past month alone. Furthermore, it is up by a whopping 5805% over the past year.
On Tuesday, Joe Biden-themed Solana meme coins also surged after Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty on three charges in a federal gun case. Jeo Boden (BODEN), a deliberately misspelled token in reference to the president, jumped 26%.
These political meme coins offer a unique blend of high-risk, high-reward opportunities. The upcoming U.S. presidential election in November 2024 is expected to significantly influence the value of these assets, as political events and public statements from the figures they parody can cause rapid price fluctuations.
Dog-Themed Meme Coins Dominate The Market
While PolitiFi coins have found increasing popularity, dog-themed meme coins continue to dominate the meme coin market. Coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and newer entrants like Ben the Dog (BENDOG) and Dogwifhat (WIF) are leading this trend.
Ben the Dog is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, designed to leverage the cultural cachet and playful appeal of its namesake, a popular character named Ben from the Talking Ben the Dog app. The token has gained more than 536% over the past month.
Dogwifhat, likewise, has seen a remarkable price increase, surging over 1485% over the past year. The token, native to the Solana blockchain, has benefited from listings on platforms like Robinhood Europe.
Another notable dog-themed coin is Bonk, which implements a burning mechanism to sustain its long-term value. This Solana-based coin has a market cap of $1.97 billion and includes various ecosystem features such as NFTs and staking opportunities.
Meme Coins Record $13B in Spot Trading Volumes in March
The meme coin sector recorded an impressive $13 billion in spot trading volumes during March, surpassing major assets like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). The surge in trading volumes signifies the growing popularity of meme coins and their impact on the market, according to Coin Metrics’ State of the Network.
While trading volumes in the broader market have generally followed a similar trend, meme coins have emerged as a dominant force, the report said. Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have played a key role in facilitating meme coin trading, providing the necessary infrastructure for creating liquidity pools and enabling asset trading.
Analyzing the relative trading volumes of meme coins reveals interesting insights. Older meme coins such as DOGE and SHIB appear to be losing some of their influence, while newer meme coins on the Solana blockchain, including PEPE and others, have gained significant popularity.
Collectively, these newer meme coins account for more than 50% of the trading volume. This shift in investor preference can be attributed to the growing communities and blockchain ecosystems surrounding these coins, as well as the potential for higher returns.
However, it’s important to note that the liquidity and longer track record of established meme coins still hold sway for prospective investors.
Additionally, the high open interest in meme coin futures indicates their substantial presence in the market and reflects heightened speculative trading activity. Open interest for DOGE recently reached a record high of $1.8 billion, while PEPE saw a nearly 50% spike in open interest, reaching $850 million in May.
The combined open interest for meme coins exceeded $3 billion, underscoring the increased price volatility and the fact that investors are increasingly using futures positions to hedge their exposure to meme coins.
Monitoring open interest remains a crucial tool for understanding the flow of speculative capital, especially in volatile instruments like meme coins. It can provide insights into shifting market interests and potential liquidations.
The Bottom Line
The meme coin market continues to captivate investors. PolitiFi coins like MAGA and Jeo Boden have seen remarkable value increases, driven by political events and the looming U.S. presidential election.
Meanwhile, dog-themed meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and newer entrants like Ben the Dog maintain their dominance, contributing significantly to the meme coin market’s impressive $55 billion market capitalization.