Suicide Squad’s Poor Performance Leads to Layoffs at Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios cuts nearly half its QA team following Suicide Squad flop, raising concerns about future game quality.
Rocksteady has faced layoffs following the disappointing performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as reported by Eurogamer. The studio’s QA department has been particularly affected, with its team size nearly halved from 33 to 15 in the past month. Underperforming game sales were cited as the main reason for this “restructuring.”
The layoffs extend beyond the QA department. Over the weekend, a worker revealed on social media that they were laid off while on paternity leave. Warner Bros. has yet to respond to Eurogamer’s request for comment.
The job cuts have affected both junior staff and several employees with over five years of tenure at Rocksteady. Staff members, speaking anonymously, voiced concerns that the reduction in specialized personnel would lead to increased workloads for those remaining. Senior management at Rocksteady has reportedly acknowledged that this downsizing may negatively affect product quality.
What Could Be Behind the Recent Staff Reductions?
Warner Bros. Discovery reported a 41% drop in gaming revenue in early August. This decline was largely attributed to the poor performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which led to a $200 million loss. This contributed to a 4% overall decrease in studio revenue across gaming, TV, and cinema.
Despite being part of the Arkham universe, the game suffered from troubled development and low player engagement, contrasting sharply with the previous success of Hogwarts Legacy.
The company is now focusing on the free-to-play market and upcoming titles, such as a traditional Wonder Woman game and a new Batman VR game, to stabilize its gaming business.