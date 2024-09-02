Suicide Squad’s Poor Performance Leads to Layoffs at Rocksteady Studios

Why Trust Techopedia
suicide-squads-poor-performance-leads-to-layoffs-at-rocksteady-studios
Key Takeaways

  • Rocksteady cut its QA team by nearly half following *Suicide Squad*’s poor performance.
  • Layoffs have raised concerns about future game quality and increased workloads.
  • The cuts follow a sharp decline in Warner Bros. Discovery's gaming revenue.

Rocksteady Studios cuts nearly half its QA team following Suicide Squad flop, raising concerns about future game quality.

Rocksteady has faced layoffs following the disappointing performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as reported by Eurogamer. The studio’s QA department has been particularly affected, with its team size nearly halved from 33 to 15 in the past month. Underperforming game sales were cited as the main reason for this “restructuring.”

The layoffs extend beyond the QA department. Over the weekend, a worker revealed on social media that they were laid off while on paternity leave. Warner Bros. has yet to respond to Eurogamer’s request for comment.

The job cuts have affected both junior staff and several employees with over five years of tenure at Rocksteady. Staff members, speaking anonymously, voiced concerns that the reduction in specialized personnel would lead to increased workloads for those remaining. Senior management at Rocksteady has reportedly acknowledged that this downsizing may negatively affect product quality.

What Could Be Behind the Recent Staff Reductions?

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a 41% drop in gaming revenue in early August. This decline was largely attributed to the poor performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which led to a $200 million loss. This contributed to a 4% overall decrease in studio revenue across gaming, TV, and cinema.

Despite being part of the Arkham universe, the game suffered from troubled development and low player engagement, contrasting sharply with the previous success of Hogwarts Legacy

The company is now focusing on the free-to-play market and upcoming titles, such as a traditional Wonder Woman game and a new Batman VR game, to stabilize its gaming business.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Home Entertainment

Siri vs. Alexa: Which AI Assistant Is Best for You in 2024?

Alex McFarland2 hours
dummy_img
Indonesia VPN

Daftar VPN untuk Windows Terbaik di Tahun 2024

Ajeng Tiara4 hours
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Red Team vs. Blue Team: Cybersecurity Roles Explained

John Meah20 hoursCyber ​​Security Specialist
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

U.N. Pledges to Unleash Asia-Pacific’s Digital Potential (Editorial)

Ray Fernandez20 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Stocks

What Is Mark Cuban’s Net Worth in 2024: How Did He Build a Fortune?

Fitri Wulandari21 hoursFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

15+ Best RPG Games to Play in 2024: Enjoy Ultimate Adventures

Cat Bussell22 hoursGaming Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN