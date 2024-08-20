Super Mario Party Jamboree: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

You’re here to find out the Super Mario Party Jamboree release date, and we’ll look at that and much more below – detailing all the information you need to know about the latest party title featuring Mario and friends.
The new addition to the Mario Party series is designed to be the biggest and most feature-filled outing yet. And the stars of Nintendo’s most richly populated world will gather for both classic and new games to enjoy.
Super Mario Party Jamboree will arrive before the end of 2024. Let’s get into that and all the extra info you’ll want to know, including pre-order information, features, trailers, news, and more.
Super Mario Party Jamboree Release Date
October 17, 2024
The Super Mario Party Jamboree initial release date is now confirmed for Thursday, October 17. The date follows a similar release window as its predecessor, All Stars, which was also released in October 2021.
It makes sense for Nintendo to stay within the same month for the release, as October is a key window for big titles to appeal. Both in the run-up to Black Friday and the holiday season, when gamers look for hunker-down titles and games to play with friends and family.
Super Mario Party Jamboree Pre-orders
Available to pre-order now, it includes an online subscription
Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-orders are available now directly from Nintendo digitally or physically through US brick-and-mortar stores such as Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target. As touched upon above, there are still around two months to wait, but pulling the trigger early can gear you up for the game’s more exciting new modes.
That’s because the Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order bonus includes a Nintendo Switch Online membership at no added cost for a limited time. That’s a $10 value and means you’ll be able to experience the ambitious online mode without putting any more money down. Wait until release day, however, and you’ll miss out.
Super Mario Party Jamboree Price
$59.99 digitally and physically
Super Mario Party Jamboree’s price is $59.99, and the price includes a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, available to anyone buying the game up until March 31, 2025.
This will allow you to party online as well as locally, so if you don’t already have an Online Membership, you can check out the new Koopathlon mode before deciding if you want to commit beyond the three months.
Super Mario Party Jamboree Platforms
Exclusively for Nintendo Switch consoles
Like other Mario Party games, Super Mario Party Jamboree’s platform availability is exclusively Nintendo. The title will only be available to play on the Nintendo Switch.
An iconic Nintendo series featuring the most famous Nintendo characters remains a key selling point for the Switch’s friend-and-family gaming appeal.
There’s no doubt that other platform gamers would love to be able to jump into the Mario Party fun if given the chance. But that’s not possible for Jamboree and likely will never be the case for a Mario Party title. You’ll be able to play the party game on the standard Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite.
Super Mario Party Jamboree Trailers
Nintendo’s official Super Mario Party Jamboree trailer arrived on June 18, 2024, and is two minutes of hype which has a lot to offer fans of the long-running series. It provides first looks of new boards, mini-games, and features, and shows off the new boldly animated island resort.
The official announcement trailer also appears to show 20 Super Mario Party Jamboree characters. However, the actual list of playable characters appears to be slightly different, with 21 playable characters available confirmed by Nintendo Fandom. There’s a good mixture of staple mainstays, such as Mario himself, Luigi, Donkey Kong, and Bowser, with some deeper cuts, such as Monty Mole, Birdo, and Ninji.
Latest Super Mario Party Jamboree News
In terms of Super Mario Party Jamboree news, Nintendo has already essentially laid all its cards out on the table. The title was announced just two months ago and kept tight-lipped since the reveal just a couple of months ago. We’ll be updating you accordingly if Nintendo has any surprises up its sleeve, however unlikely that may be at this point in time.
What Is Super Mario Party Jamboree?
The next fully-fledged installment in the board game series
Super Mario Party Jamboree is the third Mario Party game designed for Nintendo’s Switch console and the 13th mainline release. The Super Mario Party Jamboree announcement arrived in July via official Nintendo channels, and now the three-year wait for a new title after ‘Mario Party Superstars’ is almost up.
Existing fans will know that the Mario Party series offers a range of multiplayer party games and challenges to compete in as players seek to progress across themed boards to claim victory. Jamboree follows suit, and this time the party is situated at an island resort.
The setting is complete with five new Super Mario Party Jamboree boards; Rainbow Galleria, Roll’em Raceway, Goomba Lagoon, King Bowser’s Keep, and Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party. But there will be seven boards in total, with the addition of two classic boards: Mario’s Rainbow Castle from Mario Party; and Western Land from Mario Party 2.
If that’s not enough for Party-goers, the title includes over 110 mini-games, which will be the most of any Mario Party title to date. Plus, a new series-first – a 20-player online ‘Koopathlon’ mode.
The Bottom Line
There’s no doubt the Super Mario Party Jamboree gameplay looks to be the biggest and boldest we’ve seen from the series so far. With seven boards, over 100 mini-games, new features, and an online Koopathlon mode, the game promises to offer hundreds of hours of fun and replayability. If you’re looking for a multi-player party game to play with friends and family, Jamboree looks to expand upon as well as double down on the fun provided by the series to date.