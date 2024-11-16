T-Mobile Among Telecoms Hit by Chinese Hacking Attack

T-Mobile was impacted by a wide-ranging Chinese cyber spy operation that penetrated several U.S. and international telecom companies.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, threat actors connected to a Beijing intelligence agency conducted a months-long campaign to penetrate the communication systems of high-value targets.
Salt Typhoon is a sophisticated hacking collective that has been active since 2020 and is thought to be sponsored by the Chinese regime.
In September, the group was allegedly responsible for a similar assault on U.S. broadband networks, targeting key infrastructure elements such as Cisco routers.
It follows the pattern of Chinese spy efforts focusing on gains from critical American infrastructure after attacks on power stations and water treatment plants.
No information was disclosed on when the attack occurred, but a spokesperson for T-Mobile told Reuters the company was paying close attention to the industry-wide issue.
There was no explicit admission of how the carrier was breached and if data was lifted on customers’ calls and details.
“At this time, T-Mobile systems and data have not been impacted in any significant way, and we have no evidence of impacts to customer information,” added the spokesperson.
Intercepted Surveillance Systems Used by U.S. Law Enforcement
This development follows a briefing on Wednesday (Nov. 13) from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) division of the Homeland Security Department.
It revealed Chinese-linked hackers had intercepted surveillance information intended for U.S. government agencies. The joint statement did not name the companies embroiled in the citation but we know from WSJ coverage that the compromised networks include those of AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies.
T-Mobile can now be added to the list.
The Chinese administration in Beijing has strenuously denied that it deploys hackers to breach computer systems in foreign states.