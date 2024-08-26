Telegram Arrest Leaves Other CEOs Nervous in Europe

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has announced his departure from Europe after the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. In a recent post on X, Pavlovski, a Canadian national, said French authorities have “crossed a red line” after they decided to detain the Telegram founder.
“I’m a little late to this, but for good reason — I’ve just safely departed from Europe,” Pavlovski wrote. Pavlovski did not disclose which country he had left or his current location.
Rumble is an online video-sharing platform founded in 2013. The social media platform is “immune to cancel culture” and aims to “restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again”.
The platform has faced legal battles in different regions, including France. In November 2022, Rumble blocked access to its platform for French users after refusing a request from the French government to remove certain Russian news sources.
Pavlovski had previously stated that Rumble would legally challenge the French government’s demands. More recently, in May, Pavlovski claimed that Russia had also blocked Rumble due to its refusal to comply with censorship demands.
I’m a little late to this, but for good reason — I’ve just safely departed from Europe.
France has threatened Rumble, and now they have crossed a red line by arresting Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, reportedly for not censoring speech.
Rumble will not stand for this behavior and…
— Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) August 25, 2024
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested
Pavlovski’s announcement followed Durov’s arrest on August 24 at Paris–Le Bourget Airport. French officials reportedly detained Durov based on a warrant issued by the country’s judicial police.
The investigation focuses on Telegram’s alleged failure to cooperate with law enforcement, particularly concerning crimes such as child sexual abuse, drug trafficking, fraud, and terrorism conducted through its platform.
Telegram, a messaging app with nearly a billion users, is widely regarded as a platform that prioritizes privacy (a claim we slightly dispute here) and freedom of expression. In a statement, the company said that it complies with EU laws and that its moderation practices are “within industry standards and constantly improving.”
Telegram further added that Durov “has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe,” rejecting any implication that the platform or its founder is responsible for some users’ misuse of the service.
Free Speech Advocates Support Criticize France
The arrest of Durov has triggered a strong backlash from free speech advocates around the world. Prominent figures like Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have voiced their disapproval of the French government’s actions.
Musk, known for his vocal support of free speech, posted the hashtag #FreePavel on X. He also added another message that suggested the current climate in Europe is hostile to freedom of expression.
POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme https://t.co/OkZ6YS3u2P
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2024
Kennedy, a political figure and environmental activist, tweeted that the need to protect free speech has “never been more urgent.” Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong and David Sacks, general partner at Craft Ventures, also weighed in on the controversy.
Cheong characterized Durov’s arrest as part of a broader effort to suppress dissent and control information. Sacks echoed these concerns, arguing that using allied countries to bypass First Amendment protections in the United States represents a new and dangerous trend.
Many in the crypto community also sided with Durov. American investor and crypto advocate Balaji S. Srinivasan said Durov’s only crime appears to be “enabling free speech online.”
Ethereum mastermind Vitalik Buterin also voiced concern regarding the future of free speech in Europe. “But (given the info available so far: the charge seems to be just being “unmoderated” and not giving up people’s data), this looks very bad and worrying for the future of software and comms freedom in Europe,” he wrote on X.
This is why we need open source, and formal verification of security properties.
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 25, 2024
Europe Under Scrutiny Over Vague Censorship Law
The European Union (EU) is facing criticism over a law that many argue could undermine free speech across the continent. The law, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), has been characterized by critics as vague and potentially dangerous legislation that could be used to censor online content.
Just last week, citing the law, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote a letter to Elon Musk warning him about allowing Europeans to view his interview with former President Donald Trump on X.
In response, a coalition of organizations and individuals criticized Breton for attempting to suppress freedom of expression beyond the EU and likened his actions to those of an autocratic nation rather than a democracy.
“We are particularly concerned by your attempt to use the DSA to stifle freedom of expression beyond the European Union because of what you call ‘spillovers,'” they wrote in a letter addressed to Breton.
“Warning an online platform that streaming an interview with one of the two key candidates in the United States presidential election may be incompatible with an online safety law is more characteristic of an autocratic nation than a democracy.”
The signatories included groups like The Future of Free Speech, TechFreedom, Insitute H21, The Copia Institute, Justitia, Adam Smith Institute, Center for Political Studies, Istituto Bruno Leoni, and individuals including former ACLU President Nadine Strossen.
According to the Free Speech Coalition, Breton’s warning to Musk highlights a broader trend within the EU to impose draconian measures on social media companies. These measures, they claim, could lead to widespread censorship.
The Bottom Line
The arrest of Durov has attracted notable attention from supporters of free speech. Some of the notable personalities that have condemned the arrest include Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin, who have regarded the arrest as a dangerous attack on freedom of speech in Europe.
It also raises questions about the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). Some critics have opined that the DSA could be used to censor online content, while others compare it to practices of autocratic societies.