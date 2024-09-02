telegram-under-investigation-in-south-korea-over-deepfake-sex-crimes

South Korean police have announced an investigation into Telegram over deepfake online sex crimes.
The South Korean police launched a preliminary investigation into Telegram on September 2, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Deepfake sex crimes involve using editing techniques to superimpose the faces of real people onto nude bodies. Even though such content is fake, it can severely damage someone’s reputation if viewers believe it to be real and share it within their networks.
Woo Jong-soo, the head of the National Office of Investigation, stated that, similar to what France has done, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is investigating Telegram before officially filing charges. Woo also mentioned that they face challenges in investigating Telegram because the company needs to readily provide necessary data, such as account information, to the authorities.
The South Korean police plan to collaborate with French investigative authorities and other international organizations to develop methods for investigating Telegram. They reported 88 deepfake sex crime cases emerged just last week, bringing the total number of deepfake sex crimes registered in South Korea this year to 297. Additionally, they have identified 24 suspects in connection with these deep fake videos.
The police are currently investigating eight automated programs that were creating deepfake pornography for Telegram and are closely monitoring group chats circulating such content. Furthermore, the authorities plan to update guidance to expand the scope of undercover investigations to include deepfake pornography involving adults in addition to underage victims.
According to Security Hero, a company focused on identity theft protection, South Korea is one of the leading countries targeted by deepfake sex crimes. Among all the fake pornography related to South Korea, 53% features South Korean singers and actresses.
Telegram’s Legal Issues
Nothing is going in Telegram’s favor these days. Recently, its CEO, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France. A few days later, news broke that the Indian government was investigating Telegram due to concerns about its involvement in criminal activities.
It is unclear how things will play out for Telegram in the coming days. The most likely outcome is that authorities from around the globe will order Telegram to moderate the content.